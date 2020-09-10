Bars to reopen at 50% occupancy Monday

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Monday as COVID-19 continues subsiding in Florida.

DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears signed an executive order Thursday evening rescinding restrictions the department placed on bars a mere three weeks after reopening them in June after a surge in cases. In the new order, the Secretary writes that the state’s COVID-19 response efforts are now “negatively impacted” by continued restrictions

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” the Secretary said in a statement. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

Alcohol vendors may operate at 50% capacity, allow bar service to seated patrons, and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing, according to the order.

A week ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters during a brewery roundtable that he hoped to “get to yet” on reopening bars. And during a Thursday media availability on restaurants amid the pandemic, he indicated there was no timetable for bringing back bars, but said it would be soon.

Most bars reopened in early June, but Beshears ordered them closed again before the end of the month, citing the spike in cases and noncompliance with the state’s limitations. The following weekend, he apologetically defended the decision on Twitter and attempted to console owners and employees.

“Obviously, we saw some outbreaks linked to bars in Florida, but my sense is that that behavior would probably have been happening in private residences if it wasn’t there,” DeSantis said. “At the same time, we kind of want to see all those folks operate similar to how the restaurants have done and done it in a way, gained the confidence back and then have the capacity to go forward.”

Last week, DeSantis said Beshears was inundated enforcing the restrictions, comparing it to wack-a-mole. But the Governor’s goal now is to get all employees back to work as the state fights a slowly recovering unemployment rate.

“Every Floridians should be able to work. Every business should be able to operate,” DeSantis said. “We’re 98 percent there in terms of what we’ve done in Florida, but this is kind of like the remaining piece, and I know Halsey’s been working hard on it.”