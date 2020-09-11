Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Broward County preparing for possible 75% voter turnout

Headlines

SCOFLA: Gov. DeSantis must make a new Supreme Court pick by Monday

Headlines

Broward County preparing for possible 75% voter turnout

Supervisor Pete Antonacci said that number is a rough estimate, but wants his workers to be prepared.

on

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci says his office is preparing for voter turnout on Nov. 3 to break records in the county, possibly reaching as high as 75%.

Antonacci made those comments Thursday at a Broward County Commission meeting. A higher-than-normal turnout will also be complicated by the disproportionate share of mail-in ballots, which will start going out to voters near the end of September.

The county saw more than 200,000 mail-in ballots submitted in the Aug. 18 Primary Election. More than 440,000 Broward voters have already asked for mail-in ballots. Antonacci said that number could reach 500,000 for the General Election.

Those ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. That means voters are encouraged to complete and send in those ballots as soon as they are completed to ensure they arrive on time.

According to analysis cited by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Anthony Man, Broward has averaged 69% turnout in the previous five presidential contests. The 2008 contest between Barack Obama and John McCain saw 73.4% turnout. The 2016 race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton saw 71.6% turnout.

As to whether the Nov. 3 turnout will actually reach the 75% mark, Antonacci said he’s unsure. “A lot of this is purely speculative. It’s a little bit of voodoo science and so who knows.” Still, he told the Commission he wants his office to be prepared.

The county has been plagued by election screw-ups in the past. In just the two most recent elections, a court ruled the Broward Supervisor’s office illegally destroyed paper ballots from the 2016 Democratic primary in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. That occurred under former Supervisor Brenda Snipes’ tenure.

The ruling prompted the Florida Division of Elections to send monitors to Broward for the 2018 election cycle. That cycle didn’t work out much better. Broward’s ballot design was confusing for many voters and may have swung the U.S. Senate contest between Bill Nelson and Rick Scott.

The county then faced delays in its recount because of machine issues. Broward eventually missed the deadline to report its machine recount totals by two minutes.

Snipes stepped aside after the 2018 contest. Antonacci was appointed to replace her, though he decided not to run for reelection.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida bars, breweries can reopen Monday at 50% capacity.