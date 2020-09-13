Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics -- Week of September 6, 2020

Let’s try this again.

On Monday, bars can open with reduced capacity throughout Florida. It’s the second attempt to let breweries and pubs operate since COVID-19 struck. Hopefully, it will work better than the first aborted attempt in June.

The state was in a hurry to get back to normal (whatever that is now), and it was a mess. Bars closed again just three weeks after reopening after virus cases spiked. The failure of patrons to follow social distancing requirements appeared to be a factor.

But with COVID-19 cases seemingly declining now, Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said in a statement, “It’s time that we take this step …”

He had better be right because if he’s wrong, the consequences can be deadly.

Look, many people could use a stiff drink after what we’ve been through. No one questions the economic hardship COVID-19 has wrought on the restaurant and bar industry.

But medical experts – you know, the professionals who study this stuff – warn that another spike in virus cases may be coming soon. Hospitals are gearing up for what could be an exceptionally busy fall and winter.

So, if you really want to support your local saloon, do everyone a favor.

Wear a mask.

Practice social distancing.

Let’s not go through this again.

That said, let’s get on with our weekly exercise of winners and losers in Florida politics.

Winners

Honorable mention: Nikki Fried. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner had a busy and productive week.

She grabbed a headline – and maybe staked a position for a (cough) possible (wink-wink) run for Governor in 2022. She directed the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement to limit the use of force and take discrimination seriously.

Officers must try to de-escalate tense situations before using force. And if someone sees possible excessive force, they must report the act.

And the word “inclusion” radiates throughout the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Fried’s edicts include protected status for gender identity and strict social media rules aimed at eliminating racist posts.

“We appreciate that Commissioner Fried, as an elected Cabinet member, is acknowledging this fight, making it a priority, and taking action to make an impact,” said Sen. Bobby Powell, chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus

Almost (but not quite) biggest winner: Geraldine Thompson. The state Representative from Windemere scored a big legal victory. She challenged Gov. Ron DeSantis’ choice of Renatha Francis to fill a Court vacancy, and the Florida Supreme Court unanimously agreed with her.

Francis won’t fulfill the requirement of membership in the Florida Bar for ten years. DeSantis appointed her on May 26 after Justice Robert Luck resigned, but she won’t have the mandatory decade in the bar until Sept. 24.

Francis would have been the first Caribbean-American to serve on Florida’s top court.

The biggest winner: Jamie Grant. Regardless of your position on the restoration of felon voting rights, there is no question that Grant won the argument.

He was a leader in the, ahem, “clarification” of what voters intended when they solidly approved Amendment 4 in 2018. The issue was sold to voters as a vehicle to allow felons who served their prison time for non-violent crimes to vote. The Republican-led Legislature erected multiple hurdles over the years to keep that from happening.

But after the amendment passed, Grant and other Republicans studied the issue. They decided that only those who paid all fines and court costs, along with serving their time, can vote.

Supporters of the rights restoration screamed foul, but on Friday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state. The Court agreed to hear the case on an expedited basis after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in May sided with the challengers.

“If a State may decide that those who commit serious crimes are presumptively unfit for the franchise,” the 11th Circuit ruled, “it may also conclude that those who have completed their sentences are the best candidates for re-enfranchisement.”

The immediate effect is to shut out thousands of Floridians from the November election, and possibly beyond. As if felons don’t have enough trouble re-integrating into society, many have significant debt because of the fines and costs associated with their cases.

Losers

Dishonorable mention: Ashley Moody. Florida’s Attorney General lost one of her pet projects, thanks to a Governor from her own Republican Party. DeSantis vetoed an anti-vaping bill that Moody championed.

The bill, which had bipartisan support, would have banned the sale of nearly all flavored E-cigarette products.

It also raised the state’s smoking age from 18 to 21. Those are noble endeavors, favored by health officials across the continent. However, DeSantis said the legal smoking age under federal law already is 21, and added vaping is a “reduced-risk alternative” to tobacco.

“Reducing the use of all nicotine-related products, including vaping, among our youth is an important goal,” DeSantis said. “But this will not be achieved by eliminating legal products for adults and by devastating the small businesses who provide these adults with reduced-risk alternatives to cigarettes.”

Almost (but not quite) biggest loser: In-person rallies (or, we don’t need no stinkin’ masks). Two things were predictable about President Donald Trump’s rally and flotilla in Jupiter. A) Lots of people attended; B) Nearly everyone seems to have forgotten their masks.

The Palm Beach Post described the scene this way: “On Monday, mask-free spectators lined both sides of the bridge while others spread out along the route, gazing down on the parade.”

Honestly, it baffles the mind why anyone would plant their freedom flag on the maskless hill. Do you morons not read? Has your mind been poisoned by warped warblers of defiance that you don’t understand that COVID-19 CAN KILL YOU???

“Trump wants the anti-mask protester vote, and that vote is not our persuasion target,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler told the Washington Post.

You can’t fix stupid.

The biggest loser: DeSantis. The Governor took a spanking by the Florida Supreme Court, and a loss made doubly painful because he shaped the Court with conservative judges.

Turns out, “conservative” can mean actually following the state Constitution as written.

DeSantis, as noted above, overlooked the requirement that Francis had to be a 10-year member of the Florida Bar. The Court unanimously agreed with the lawsuit from Thompson challenging DeSantis’ backdoor move.

DeSantis argued that the 10-year requirement was a standard, but not mandatory.

The Court’s response: Nope!

“The Governor has not satisfied his legal obligation to fill the vacancy by making a constitutionally valid appointment,” the Court wrote.

And there was this stinging rebuke from the Justices to DeSantis, who often touts himself as a “strict constitutionalist.”

“To some, enforcing rules like these might seem needlessly formalistic when the result is to preclude the appointment of an otherwise qualified candidate,” they wrote.

“But’ formalism,’ as Justice (Antonin) Scalia observed, ‘is what makes a government a government of laws and not of men.'”

Wow, they played the Scalia card – the strictest of strict constitutionalists.

Ouch!

Justices ordered DeSantis to name a new nominee by Monday.

At least the bars will be open then.