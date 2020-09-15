Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump campaign pouring more into Florida, other swing states

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump says 'Florida's doing great' handling COVID-19
Screen shot from Donald Trump campaign ad "Jobs President."

Headlines

Donald Trump campaign pouring more into Florida, other swing states

Two new ads focus on economy, jobs.

on

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign said Tuesday it is increasing its television advertising in Florida and other swing states by 50%, starting with two new ads charging Democrat Joe Biden will hurt the economy.

The campaign did not say how much money was being spent, while the Biden campaign has been reporting it is spending between $45 million and $50 million a week on swing state advertising.

“This week’s advertising continues our strategic plan to follow the dates on the calendar, the states that are voting early, the data that always guides our decision-making and our pathway to 270,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The ads will run on national cable, and local broadcast and cable in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nebraska (2nd Congressional District), and Maine (2nd Congressional District). The Trump campaign also announced it was expanding its existing urban radio buy to include Pennsylvania markets. Nebraska and Maine are split vote states. The districts targeted in each are considered toss-ups between both Biden and Trump while the rest of the districts are considered safe for Trump in Nebraska and safe for Biden in Maine.

Both ads begin with sharp criticisms of Biden and finish with strong praise for Trump.

In “Jobs President” the criticism ties Biden to the rise of China as an economic competitor for the United States, blaming Biden’s 47 years in Washington D.C. with shipping American factories and jobs overseas to China. Mexico also is cited, as the narrator proclaims, “Biden’s bad trade deals put China first and American workers paid the price. Millions of jobs lost to Mexico and China.”

Then comes the shift.

“Donald Trump is the jobs President. He helped create millions of jobs. Factories returned. African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women saw record gains.”

In “Kim,” an unidentified woman essentially presents the same message, though without references to trade deals or China or Mexico.

“Joe Biden could never handle the economy after COVID. There is no way. It would be a disaster” she says. “Joe Biden has done absolutely nothing for America in 47 years. “As a small business owner, President Trump has been the greatest President we have seen. He has increased jobs. I know there are more women who have been employed, and minorities, than ever before.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

$300 federal unemployment benefit extended for fourth — and likely final — week