Donald Trump campaign pouring more into Florida, other swing states

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign said Tuesday it is increasing its television advertising in Florida and other swing states by 50%, starting with two new ads charging Democrat Joe Biden will hurt the economy.

The campaign did not say how much money was being spent, while the Biden campaign has been reporting it is spending between $45 million and $50 million a week on swing state advertising.

“This week’s advertising continues our strategic plan to follow the dates on the calendar, the states that are voting early, the data that always guides our decision-making and our pathway to 270,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The ads will run on national cable, and local broadcast and cable in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nebraska (2nd Congressional District), and Maine (2nd Congressional District). The Trump campaign also announced it was expanding its existing urban radio buy to include Pennsylvania markets. Nebraska and Maine are split vote states. The districts targeted in each are considered toss-ups between both Biden and Trump while the rest of the districts are considered safe for Trump in Nebraska and safe for Biden in Maine.

Both ads begin with sharp criticisms of Biden and finish with strong praise for Trump.

In “Jobs President” the criticism ties Biden to the rise of China as an economic competitor for the United States, blaming Biden’s 47 years in Washington D.C. with shipping American factories and jobs overseas to China. Mexico also is cited, as the narrator proclaims, “Biden’s bad trade deals put China first and American workers paid the price. Millions of jobs lost to Mexico and China.”

Then comes the shift.

“Donald Trump is the jobs President. He helped create millions of jobs. Factories returned. African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women saw record gains.”

In “Kim,” an unidentified woman essentially presents the same message, though without references to trade deals or China or Mexico.

“Joe Biden could never handle the economy after COVID. There is no way. It would be a disaster” she says. “Joe Biden has done absolutely nothing for America in 47 years. “As a small business owner, President Trump has been the greatest President we have seen. He has increased jobs. I know there are more women who have been employed, and minorities, than ever before.”