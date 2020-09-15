Jennifer Webb holds $136K cash advantage over Linda Chaney despite $25K boost from Republican Party

Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Webb has a $136,221 lead on Republican challenger Linda Chaney in the race for House District 69.

Both Webb and Chaney saw their highest fundraising numbers this year in the most recent finance report, which spanned Aug. 22 through Sept. 4.

Webb raised $17,801 this period. Chaney brought in $30,770 — including a $25,000 contribution from the Florida Republican Party.

This boost helped bring Chaney’s campaign, which did not bring in any funds the week prior, from a $17,065 total to $47,836. In addition to the large party donation, Chaney’s donors also included Floridians for Conservative Values and the Florida Leadership Committee PACs.

Webb’s donors consisted of dozens of individuals, as well as several $1,000 PAC contributions from Ruth’s List Florida, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC and Duke Energy Co. Florida.

So far, the incumbent has spent more than double Chaney. Since the start of her campaign, Webb has had $45,645 worth of expenditures, including $3,952 this period. Chaney, on the other hand, has only spent $18,065 in the race, although her recent expenditure period mirrors Webb, who spent $3,739.

Webb flipped the seat blue in 2018. She received 53% of the vote to Republican opponent Raymond Blacklidge’s 47% — a margin of about 4,200 voters — replacing Republican Kathleen Peters. Peters held the district from 2012 to 2018. She stepped down to run for Pinellas County Commission where she now serves. Webb unsuccessfully challenged Peters in 2016.

The district, which covers the Southwest coast of Pinellas County, has a razor thin edge for Democrats, with 35.6% of all registered voters Democrats and 35.3% Republicans. Republicans outnumber Democrats by less than 200 voters — a statistically insignificant margin. The district also has 1,725 third party voters and 33,141 voters with no party affiliation.

However, Republicans hold an also razor thin lead in active voters with 38.3% of all registered Republicans having voted at least once in the last four years compared to just 37.8% for Democrats. The difference negates any small lead Democrats hold in overall registration.