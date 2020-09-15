Pinellas County Schools report 21 new classroom quarantines with new ‘partial classroom’ clarification

Pinellas County Schools confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees at four district schools Monday, according to a report released Tuesday.

The cases resulted in quarantines in 21 classrooms.

The district now lists “partial classrooms” and “classrooms” in its description of impacted facilities, which indicates quarantines were issued. Previous reports listed only classrooms, with an indication from the district and the Department of Health Pinellas County that more “surgical” methods deployed for determining quarantines that allow officials to order quarantines for fewer individuals.

The district did not respond to a message asking for clarity on the new language. However, it seems to imply a “partial classroom” means the district issued quarantines among some in the class while “classroom” would mean the entire class.

Palm Harbor Middle School reported one student case of COVID-19, resulting in seven partial classroom impacts. One employee tested positive at Countryside High School, also resulting in seven partial classroom impacts.

Another employee also tested positive at Palm Harbor University High School, resulting in seven classroom impacts.

St. Petersburg Collegiate South reported one student case, but no impacts to buses or classrooms. St. Petersburg College administers that program on its campus and holds class online, negating the need for quarantines.

With the latest update, 30 students and 26 school employees have now tested positive for COVID-19. At least 90 classrooms have been affected by quarantines. Two buses, a high school football team, and two “small groups” of students have been impacted

Another nine employees have tested positive at non-student district facilities including eight at the Walter Pownall Service Center and one at the district’s administration building.

In all, 39 schools have reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, 29 issued quarantines.

The district does not report the total number of quarantines issued.