Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Schools have now issued quarantines in more than 100 classrooms

2020 Headlines

Carlos Giménez' first TV ad promises to 'get results' in Congress
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Pinellas County Schools have now issued quarantines in more than 100 classrooms

East Lake High School has the highest number of classrooms affected at 12.

on

Five Pinellas County students recently tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in two classroom quarantines and 15 partial classroom quarantines, according to the school district’s Wednesday report covering cases confirmed Tuesday.

While the cases represent those confirmed Tuesday, those affected may have been notified sooner. The district doesn’t report the cases publicly until they’ve received final confirmation from the Department of Health Pinellas County, which does contact tracing to determine necessary quarantines.

East Lake High School reported the highest number of classroom quarantines after one student tested positive and five partial classrooms were told to isolate. East Lake has now issued quarantines in 12 classrooms, partial or complete, the highest number in the district even though there have only been two students who tested positive for the virus.

Carwise Middle School confirmed another student case, resulting in three partial classroom quarantines. The school has now issued isolation orders in ten classrooms. A total of two students and two employees have tested positive at the school. It’s the only other school in the district to enter double digit classroom or partial classroom quarantines.

Boca Ciega High School added another student case, bringing its classroom quarantines to seven, including the most recent four partial classroom quarantines.

James B. Sanderlin PK-8 school added a student cases and issued one classroom and two partial classroom quarantines. Four classrooms have now been affected.

Seminole Middle School confirmed its first case of COVID-19, a student, resulting in one classroom and one partial classroom quarantine.

A total of 34 students and 26 employees have now tested positive for the virus and at least 107 classrooms have been affected. Another eight employees previously tested positive for COVID-19 at the Walter Pownall Service Center and one at the district’s administration building. Neither facility includes a student population.

Clearwater Intermediate School and Carwise Middle have the most confirmed positive cases with four each. A total of 40 schools have now reported at least one case of COVID-19.

The district does not report the total number of quarantines, only classrooms affected. But given available information, it’s safe to estimate the district has now issued more than 1,000 quarantines.

Hillsborough County Schools have had 140 cases among students and employees since school reopened there Aug. 30. Pasco County has had 74 reported cases and has quarantined 1,354 students and 130 employees. Hillsborough County does not provide quarantine information.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

$300 federal unemployment benefit extended for fourth — and likely final — week