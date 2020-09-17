Kayser Enneking extends fundraising lead over Chuck Clemons to $100K+

In her bid to unseat Rep. Chuck Clemons in the Florida House of Representatives, Democratic nominee Dr. Kayser Enneking has raised $349,000, a full $100,000 more than the incumbent.

Clemons, who is vying for a third term, has raised $243,000 in his tight reelection campaign through the latest fundraising report. During that period, Enneking raised $37,000 compared to the incumbent Republican’s $11,000.

That doesn’t include the more than $26,000 in services the Florida Democratic Party, which has eyed House District 21 as a flippable seat since their previous challenger came within 3 points of triumph in 2018, covered for Enneking over the two-week period. Overall, the party has put more than $40,000 on the line for Enneking, including $24,000 for polling at the end of last month.

Enneking’s lead widens after considering the total hauls from political committees. Her committee, Florida Knows Excellence, has raised $172,000 while Clemons’ Florida Shines has raised half that with $87,000.

And despite outspending the incumbent by more than $50,000, Enneking has $215,000 left on hand compared to Clemons’ $152,000 with fewer than 50 days until Election Day.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Ruth’s List Florida have endorsed the progressive Democrat. The latter gave Enneking $1,000, the maximum contribution, earlier this month.

Planned Parenthood, the Florida Education Association and Forward Florida are among the other organizations that have backed Enneking.

Meanwhile, Clemons has secured U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio‘s endorsement. The political arm of the Florida Medical Association also endorsed the Gainesville incumbent over Enneking, who is an anesthesiologist.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Enneking came within 1 point of now-outgoing Sen. Keith Perry in Senate District 8. Enneking’s affinity for fundraising, proven during that 2018 contest, could make the difference in HD 21.

Already, her total haul exceeds the $293,000 Clemons raised in the 2018 cycle. His previous challenger, Jason Haeseler, only raised $77,000 over the course of his campaign but still managed to tighten the margin from 54%-46% in 2016 to 51%-49% in 2018.

Clemons and Perry, the seat’s former occupant, have kept HD 21 in Republican control since it was redrawn for the 2012 election.