Florida leaders mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wonder what’s next

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday, and Florida leaders remembered the jurist in the hours after her passing, even as many looked ahead to the battle to fill the seat.

Despite the political realities, Republicans joined Democrats, extended sympathies, and paid tribute, showing bipartisan unity amidst the partisan rancor of a general election stretch run.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott extended “thoughts and prayers” to her family. He extolled her as a “trailblazer with a distinguished record of service to her country.”

“Even those who disagreed with many of her decisions recognize Justice Ginsburg was a woman of extraordinary intellect & an American who had a historic impact on the court & the nation,” added his colleague, Sen. Marco Rubio.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, was succinct: “RIP RBG.”

Congressman Ted Yoho, meanwhile, called her “a dedicated public servant & trailblazer who inspired many,” who “led an extraordinary life.”

Former Congresswoman and candidate for Governor Gwen Graham put the jurist’s demise in the context of a cataclysmic year.

“Just when you think 2020 couldn’t get any worse,” she tweeted.

State officials from both parties extended good wishes, though with one notable exception.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted that “Ruth Bader Ginsburg proved to so many women of my generation that we could break any barrier in the legal profession.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis, like Moody a Republican, beseeched God to “grant our nation wisdom, understanding, and kindness for the coming weeks ahead.”

Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls lionized her “presence, integrity, intelligence and impact on the law” as “undeniable.”

“Despite her passion for issues, she was a class act and a stalwart practitioner of a dying art – civility. Our prayers are with her family and loved ones.”

Democrats in the legislative branch were quick to memorialize Ginsburg as well.

State Senator Annette Taddeo extolled her as a ” trailblazer, a role model, a change maker.”

“I am devastated,” she tweeted.

The sadness for many was mixed with a recognition of the bruising battle ahead.

Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Smith was likewise devastated, but pragmatic: “Our democracy stands upon the edge of a knife. Stray but a little and it will fail, to the ruin of all.”

Rep. Shevrin Jones of Miami-Dade, also cognizant of the political reality in play with President Donald Trump eying the vacancy, added “Nov. 3 just got real.”

“Elections for US Senate have just become even more important. I’m sure Mitch McConnell will try to force a new Justice through, but that will keep incumbents away from competitive races, potentially hurting their chances of winning too,” tweeted Rep. Anna Eskamani.

House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee offered a similar lament.

“As the Nation mourns our hero-Justice #RGB., these political vultures have already decided to make a nomination,” he tweeted.

One Republican, meanwhile, also had his take on the need for hearings … ASAP.

“Trump should pick a nominee Monday. Hearings should begin following week—get it done,” urged Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

However, both political parties sounded a similar tone, not mentioning that process ahead.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served the US Supreme Court with passion and conviction. She was a trailblazer for many women in the legal field. Our prayers are with her family,” tweeted the Republican Party of Florida.

““Today we lost a true American hero. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and a tireless champion of justice and equality. This loss is immeasurable, but we must honor her legacy and keep fighting for justice even in the face of fervent opposition,” Terrie Rizzo, the chair of the Florida Democrats, said in her own statement.