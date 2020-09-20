Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Jill Biden planning vote turnout bus tour in Florida

Federal Headlines

Exclusive excerpt from Matt Gaetz's forthcoming book, 'Firebrand'

Headlines

Jill Biden planning vote turnout bus tour in Florida

Tour starts Tuesday in South Florida with Rep. Frederica Wilson.

on

Former Second Lady Jill Biden is planning a bus tour throughout Florida starting Tuesday to promote voter turnout efforts to support her husband Joe Biden’s campaign for President.

First, she will launch the “Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour” event in South Florida with the Congressional Black Caucus featuring U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Miami Shores.

The event will kick off (at a location to be announced) at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. It will focus on the Biden campaign’s Build Back Better Plan for racial equity and outline how Floridians can cast their ballots.

Attendees will learn how to engage in volunteer opportunities with the Biden for President Campaign to mobilize their communities in addition to familiarizing themselves with the Voter Protection Program, the campaign stated in a news release.

The campaign did not release any additional details about the bus tour.

This bus tour follows one the campaign for the reelection of Donald Trump rolled through Florida last week.

The tour continues the Biden campaign’s immediate efforts to pursue Black voters. On Saturday, the campaign set up a “Brother to Brother Kickoff: Let’s Get Real” event with Sens. Bobby Powell and Oscar Braynon. On Sunday, the campaign intends to host an event called “Sister to Sister Kickoff: Hats and Tea” event with U.S. Rep. Val Demings and Florida Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson.

Jill Biden has been among Biden’s most active surrogates campaigning in Florida, appearing in numerous virtual events with Florida Democrats. She also made the campaign’s last pre-coronavirus crisis tour of Florida in March, appearing at several events.

However, that tour was shut down midway through, after stops in Miami and Orlando.

The latest activity follows Joe Biden’s campaign stops last week in Tampa and Kissimmee. With polling showing a close contest expected in Florida, the campaigns of Biden and Trump both also have been ramping up advertising in the Sunshine State.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Two Florida judges among possible Trump nominees for U.S. Supreme Court.