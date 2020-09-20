Jill Biden planning vote turnout bus tour in Florida

Former Second Lady Jill Biden is planning a bus tour throughout Florida starting Tuesday to promote voter turnout efforts to support her husband Joe Biden’s campaign for President.

First, she will launch the “Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour” event in South Florida with the Congressional Black Caucus featuring U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Miami Shores.

The event will kick off (at a location to be announced) at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. It will focus on the Biden campaign’s Build Back Better Plan for racial equity and outline how Floridians can cast their ballots.

Attendees will learn how to engage in volunteer opportunities with the Biden for President Campaign to mobilize their communities in addition to familiarizing themselves with the Voter Protection Program, the campaign stated in a news release.

The campaign did not release any additional details about the bus tour.

This bus tour follows one the campaign for the reelection of Donald Trump rolled through Florida last week.

The tour continues the Biden campaign’s immediate efforts to pursue Black voters. On Saturday, the campaign set up a “Brother to Brother Kickoff: Let’s Get Real” event with Sens. Bobby Powell and Oscar Braynon. On Sunday, the campaign intends to host an event called “Sister to Sister Kickoff: Hats and Tea” event with U.S. Rep. Val Demings and Florida Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson.

Jill Biden has been among Biden’s most active surrogates campaigning in Florida, appearing in numerous virtual events with Florida Democrats. She also made the campaign’s last pre-coronavirus crisis tour of Florida in March, appearing at several events.

However, that tour was shut down midway through, after stops in Miami and Orlando.

The latest activity follows Joe Biden’s campaign stops last week in Tampa and Kissimmee. With polling showing a close contest expected in Florida, the campaigns of Biden and Trump both also have been ramping up advertising in the Sunshine State.