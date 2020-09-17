Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Jill Biden makes appeal to Southwest Florida seniors

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 9.17.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

Jill Biden makes appeal to Southwest Florida seniors

“There is nothing we won’t do for our grandkids.”

on

In a virtual Fort Myers visit, Jill Biden appealed to senior voters’ worries about Social Security and their grandchildrens’ futures.

“Whether it’s ice cream for dinner or choosing the next President of the United States, there is nothing we won’t do for our grandkids,” Biden said.

She urged voters to support husband Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, stressing the need to register to vote and request an absentee ballot. Democratic organizers also signed people up to volunteer for the Democratic campaign.

She stressed Florida, per usual in presidential politics, could determine the outcome of this year’s Presidential contest.

“If we can win Florida, we are all but unstoppable,” she said. “Nobody can talk to your community like you can.”

The video-conference campaign stop is one of several Biden has conducted with Florida leaders. She was joined on a Zoom call by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Fort Myers Mayoral candidate Jacquelyn McMiller.

Fried stressed the closeness of Florida statewide elections in recent years, something she knows well after winning her post by less than 7,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast.

Fort Myers Mayoral candidate Jacquelyn McMiller introduced Biden, and said the stakes in the presidential race were high.

“This election will come down to one question, who is on your side?” McMiller said. “Joe Biden is the only candidate with a plan to beat COVID-19 to rescue the economy and get life back to normal as soon as possible.”

Fried specifically called out President Donald Trump‘s policies.

“The President pledged to cut payroll taxes used to fund Social Security, which would be a disaster for Fort Myers,” she said.

Biden also said her husband would not threaten Social Security, as is happening with the payroll tax deferments. That will serve as an appeal to older voters, which turn out at high rates and make up a large voting bloc in Southwest Florida.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

$300 federal unemployment benefit extended for fourth — and likely final — week