Jill Biden makes appeal to Southwest Florida seniors

In a virtual Fort Myers visit, Jill Biden appealed to senior voters’ worries about Social Security and their grandchildrens’ futures.

“Whether it’s ice cream for dinner or choosing the next President of the United States, there is nothing we won’t do for our grandkids,” Biden said.

She urged voters to support husband Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, stressing the need to register to vote and request an absentee ballot. Democratic organizers also signed people up to volunteer for the Democratic campaign.

She stressed Florida, per usual in presidential politics, could determine the outcome of this year’s Presidential contest.

“If we can win Florida, we are all but unstoppable,” she said. “Nobody can talk to your community like you can.”

The video-conference campaign stop is one of several Biden has conducted with Florida leaders. She was joined on a Zoom call by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Fort Myers Mayoral candidate Jacquelyn McMiller.

Fried stressed the closeness of Florida statewide elections in recent years, something she knows well after winning her post by less than 7,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast.

Fort Myers Mayoral candidate Jacquelyn McMiller introduced Biden, and said the stakes in the presidential race were high.

“This election will come down to one question, who is on your side?” McMiller said. “Joe Biden is the only candidate with a plan to beat COVID-19 to rescue the economy and get life back to normal as soon as possible.”

Fried specifically called out President Donald Trump‘s policies.

“The President pledged to cut payroll taxes used to fund Social Security, which would be a disaster for Fort Myers,” she said.

Biden also said her husband would not threaten Social Security, as is happening with the payroll tax deferments. That will serve as an appeal to older voters, which turn out at high rates and make up a large voting bloc in Southwest Florida.