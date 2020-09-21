Florida gasoline prices take another nose dive

Gas prices were on the decline for the second week in a row last week, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price of a gallon of fuel across the state dropped about 4 cents in the past week, amounting to a 7-cent decline in the past two weeks. The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was $2.13 Sunday.

Outside a brief increase in the first week of the month when Hurricane Laura landed on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, gas prices have been dipping throughout the month. AAA officials say prices will likely continue to slide downward.

“Gas prices have trickled lower since Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally the end of the summer driving season,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. “Florida drivers may see the state average slip below $2.10 this week.”

“However, there are opposing forces affecting the market. While expectations of lower seasonal demand has helped pressure prices lower, gasoline supplies have also recently dipped, which led to strong gains in wholesale gas prices last week,” Jenkins said.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to major declines in gas prices since the pandemic set in in March. There was a rebound at the pump in May and June when it appeared the pandemic was starting to ease. But a resurgence in infections this summer negated the usual seasonal increase in gas prices because Floridians weren’t traveling as much in their vehicles during the typically busy vacation season.

The current average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is still 37 cents lower than a year ago. But the current average price is 37 cents higher than the lowest price this year, which was $1.76 in May. Gasoline demand has declined 7.5% in the past three weeks, according to AAA.

The most expensive gas in the state could be found in West Palm Beach where it averaged $2.25 per gallon in the past week. Port St. Lucie came in second at $2.18 followed by Fort Lauderdale at $2.16.

Punta Gorda recorded the lowest average price for a gallon of gas at $2.04 in the past week followed by Orlando at $2.09 with Jacksonville and Fort Meyers tied for third at $2.10.

Florida’s average gasoline prices are still lower than the national average, which was $2.18 in the past week.