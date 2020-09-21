With opponent dropping out, Angie Nixon in as HD 14 representative-elect

The November election in Jacksonville’s House District 14 between the Democratic nominee and a write-in opponent is no more, as NPA Nancy Kapetanovic dropped out.

Angie Nixon, who capsized two-term incumbent Rep. Kim Daniels in the August primary, is now officially unopposed in November.

“Just received a call that my opponent withdrew. I’m slowly realizing that all of those years of organizing, was God preparing me for these upcoming legislative fights. The future of our children depends on these next few years. I don’t take this responsibility lightly,” Nixon tweeted. “Happy to be able to represent the district I grew up in. Let’s Flourish and fight back against systemic racism.”

Despite the closed HD 14 primary contest, there was evidence change was coming ahead of the August vote.

Daniels broke with the party on certain issues, most memorably by co-sponsoring a bill requiring parental consent for youth abortions that passed this year.

Daniels has also taken fire for statements she made in her day job as an evangelist, including, but not limited to, thanking God for slavery.

But in 2016, when she won a crowded primary to get the nomination, and in 2018, when she beat a former School Board chair in an open primary, she escaped.

In 2020, she could not.

Because of Daniels’ unique position in the Democratic Party, Republicans rallied for her in the primary. Political committees linked to House budget chair Travis Cummings and future Speaker Paul Renner lent support.

Additionally, the Florida Chamber and Associated Industries of Florida backed the incumbent.

Nixon, however, drew from a surprisingly robust coalition of support, ranging from the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce to downstate Democrats such as Rep. Anna Eskamani, no friend of Daniels as the two memorably clashed this winter on the aforementioned abortion bill.

Her defeat was celebrated statewide.

“Rep. Daniels was probably the most anti-LGBTQ Democrat in Tallahassee. Pop the champagne. Angie Nixon’s victory is cause for a huge celebration by everyone who values equality,” said Stratton Pollitzer, Equality Florida Deputy Director.

While victory was all but declared in August, it took the write-in’s withdrawal to close the book on the 2020 election.