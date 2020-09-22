Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Equality Florida Action issues first federal endorsement for Joe Biden

Headlines House Races - South Florida

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky wins HD 96 seat after opponent withdraws
Joe Biden

Headlines

Equality Florida Action issues first federal endorsement for Joe Biden

LGBTQ rights group said Donald Trump-Mike Pence reign must end.

on

Equality Florida Action endorsed Joe Biden for President, along with running mate Kamala Harris.

This marks the first time Florida’s leading LGBTQ advocacy group issued support for any candidate for federal office.

“Our endorsement of a Biden-Harris ticket is a testament to the grave stakes of this election,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s executive director.

She made clear the organization sees an extension of President Donald Trump’s tenure, and Vice President Mike Pence’s influence on policies regarding LGBTQ rights, must be stopped.

Pence has outwardly supported private schools with policies prohibiting acceptance of LGBTQ students, and his influence was reported on Trump administration legal positions like fighting workplace protections.

“The Trump-Pence Administration has been catastrophic for LGBTQ Americans, an onslaught of the brand of bigotry that Pence has become synonymous with,” Smith said.

“Giving them another four years in the Oval Office would put the most marginalized among us in danger and decimate the progress we’ve earned. The time is now to mobilize our community, turn out in record numbers, and elect a President who will shepherd the fight for full equality instead of wage war on it. The time is now to elect Joe Biden and we are ready to deliver him a win in Florida.”

Equality Florida’s political arm, for the most part, focuses on state politics, supporting measures like the Florida Competitive Workforce Act. The organization already issued numerous endorsements this year for state and local office.

“We have made progress by being laser-focused on state and local elections. We’ve built bipartisan support for pro-equality legislation. We’ve blocked and neutralized bad bills in Tallahassee, passed local protections all across the state and worked to remind people how urgent down ballot races are in elections,” Smith said.

“But this year the board weighed the serious danger of a Trump second term and took the unprecedented step of endorsing in a federal race.”

The hope in issuing its first federal endorsement ever is to sway Florida, the largest battleground state, toward Democrats in November. The winner of Florida’s electoral votes went to the election winner in the last six Presidential contests.

Equality Florida in June launched its largest mobilization program ever, and hopes to activate some 500,000 pro-equality voters in November. That could swing a state Trump won by less than 113,000 votes.

“The choice could not be clearer or the election more consequential,” Smith said. “The country cannot withstand another four years of hate, bigotry, and an assault on the rights of all Americans to live authentically without fear of violence. In November, pro-equality voters in Florida will chart the path forward from this nightmare.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?