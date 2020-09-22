Connect with us

Broward School Board Member and Parkland parent Lori Alhadeff endorses Chip LaMarca for reelection

Gov. DeSantis not pressing White House about Barbara Lagoa SCOTUS bid

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel Editorial Board also recently endorsed LaMarca.

Broward County School Board Member Lori Alhadeff is endorsing Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca in his reelection bid for House District 93.

Alhadeff lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people. Later that year, she sought and won the District 4 seat on the Broward County School Board.

Alhadeff cited LaMarca’s support for legislation approved this past Session that requires and helps fund a mobile panic alert system for all public and charter schools.

“Chip LaMarca helped to get Alyssa’s Law passed in Tallahassee, named after my daughter, Alyssa, who was tragically killed in the Parkland shooting, and that’s why I support Chip LaMarca,” Alhadeff said in a video announcing her endorsement.

LaMarca won the HD 93 seat in 2018, defeating Democratic candidate Emma Collum by 7 points. This cycle, he’s facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Linda Thompson Gonzalez, a former Assistant Inspector General at the U.S. State Department.

“I am honored to have the support of Lori Alhadeff and hope to make her proud of the work we do together to help families in Broward County,” LaMarca added in a statement.

“We worked across the aisle to co-sponsor Alyssa’s Law, which paves the way for a digital panic alarm system to be installed in Florida Schools. Together, we put partisanship aside to honor Alyssa Alhadeff’s memory through action.”

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book sponsored the bill (SB 70,) which was eventually signed by the Governor. Democratic Reps. Dan Daley and Michael Gottlieb backed the House version (HB 23). LaMarca signed onto that bipartisan House bill as one of a few dozen co-sponsors.

DeSantis approved $8 million in funding to help schools set up the new alert systems. The Department of Education will set up a model panic alert system that can be used by public and charter schools, though schools may establish their own alert system as well.

LaMarca is also celebrating the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Editorial Board endorsing his reelection effort.

“I’m honored to have the support of the Sun Sentinel once again and I look forward to representing the residents in District 93 in the halls of the Florida Capitol for another term,” LaMarca said.

“My record is clear. I’ve supported our small business community, our environment, and secured funding to protect our beaches. I have consistently supported our teachers and educational choices for our families.”

