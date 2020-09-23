Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Poll: Minimum wage amendment poised to pass

2020 Headlines

Ponzi schemes, office rentals, party ties draw scrutiny on Margaret Good campaign
Stock image via Adobe.

2020

Poll: Minimum wage amendment poised to pass

Jungle primary and tougher constitutional amendment initiatives are struggling.

on

An amendment increasing Florida’s minimum wage appears poised to pass. But measures changing how Florida conducts primary elections and amends the state constitution face a difficult road.

That’s according to results from a statewide St. Pete Polls survey. The poll shows nearly 65% of voters ready to vote yes on Amendment 2, which would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Around 23% of voters would vote against the measure if the election were held today, and nearly 13% remain undecided.

Still, the level of support easily clears the 60% threshold required for voters to amend Florida’s Constitution.

Results include responses taken Sept. 22 from 2,906 likely Florida voters, with pollsters reporting a margin of error of 1.8%.

The ballot initiative from Florida For A Fair Wage has been a top priority for influential Orlando attorney John Morgan and has been cleared by the Florida Supreme Court for the November ballot.

Two  other measures on the ballot face a tougher time ahead, even though more voters support than oppose the proposals.

Just over 46% of voters plan to support Amendment 3, spearheaded by All Voters Vote. But more than 35% of voters want to nix the proposal. About 19% of voters remain undecided. Those still unsure would need to break in favor of the measure by greater than a 3-to-1 ratio for it to clear 60%.

The amendment would allow all voters to participate in open primaries with all candidates for an office appearing on the same ballot. The top two vote-getters would move on to a runoff in the General Election.

Support for Amendment 4 lies in a similar space. The Keep Our Constitution Clean initiative would make it harder to amend Florida’s Constitution by requiring future amendments to pass muster with voters in two elections. But it ironically may not be able to clear Florida’s high hurdle for passage even once.

More than 44% would support the initiative if the election were held today, and 31% would vote no. Another 25% of voters remain undecided. Supporters need a significant portion of those to come their way for the measure to pass in November.

Neither Amendment 2 nor Amendment 3 faces an insurmountable level of opposition of greater than 40%. Both face an uphill battle with the election just 41 days away.

StPetePolls 2020 State President September22 U5GDL by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

 

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.