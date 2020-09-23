Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Florida Retail Federation estimates record imports as holiday season approaches

APolitical Headlines

Retailers expect Halloween spending dip, but not a big one
The global economy seems to be bouncing back quicker than in previous recoveries. Image via Getty.

APolitical

Florida Retail Federation estimates record imports as holiday season approaches

This forecast could make 2020 the third-busiest peak season on record, following 2018 and 2019.

on

Retailers nationwide have set a new record on imports in preparation for the holiday season, according to a recent report by the Florida Retail Federation.

The data shows U.S. ports handled 1.92 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) in July, up 19.3% from June. A TEU is one 20-foot-long cargo container or its equivalent.

August is expected to see an increase in TEU from July — current estimates stand at 2.06 million TEU, a 6% year-over-year increase. Actual August numbers will not be confirmed until next month, but if reported as estimated, it will beat the previous record of 2.04 million TEU set in October 2018.

“Florida retailers are relieved to be able to restock and replenish their inventory after reopening the state,” President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation Scott Shalley said in a news release. “With the challenges we continue to face in 2020, Florida retailers are committed to making for a more joyful year’s end for consumers during the holiday season. We want to support our customers during these challenging times and safely provide a merrier season for them and their loved ones.”

The forecast for September is set at 1.89 million TEU, up 1.1% year-over-year.

The report forecasts about 7.58 million TEU during the July through October “peak season” — a time when retailers prepare merchandise for the winter holiday. This forecast could make 2020 the third-busiest peak season on record, following 7.7 million TEU in 2018 and 7.66 million TEU in 2019.

The data shared by the Florida Retail Federation is a result of the Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation. The Global Port Tracker is produced for NRF by the consulting firm Hackett Associates, which provides historical data and forecasts for U.S. ports.

The Florida Retail Federation is the statewide trade association representing retailers. Florida retailers are responsible for one out of every five jobs in the state, paying more than $49 billion in wages annually and collecting and remitting more than $20 billion in sales taxes for Florida each year.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.