Connect with us

2020 Headlines

In CD 7, Leo Valentin launches Spanish-language ad declaring he's 'one of us'

2020 Headlines

Are Florida Republicans obsessed with pedophilia in the age of QAnon?
Screen shot from Leo Valentin campaign ad "Neustro Dr. Leo Valentin"

2020

In CD 7, Leo Valentin launches Spanish-language ad declaring he’s ‘one of us’

Ad blasts Rep. Stephanie Murphy for ‘shipping jobs to China.’

on

Republican congressional candidate Dr. Leo Valentin is launching a new Spanish-language television spot slamming Democratic Rep. U.S. Rep Stephanie Murphy, and concluding that Valentin “is one of us.”

The commercial is the first from Valentin for his Nov. 3 General Election contest against Murphy for Florida’s 7th Congressional District. It’s not the first spot in which Valentin contrasts himself with Murphy however. He used that strategy to win the Republican primary in August.

The 30-second “Nuestro Dr. Leo Valentín” will be running on Orlando television and digital platforms.

The spot opens with unflattering images of Murphy as text and a narrator criticize her for sending jobs to China, an apparent reference to her husband’s sporting goods business, and for being relatively silent about the street protests in America that have turned violent.

“Meet Stephanie Murphy, the narrator begins. “Made millions by shipping jobs to China. Worse than ignoring workers from here? Murphy turned her back on the police and refuses to condemn the violent protests who threaten our communities. We deserve better than Stephanie Murphy.”

The images then turn to a smiling Valentin walking with his wife, meeting with patients, strolling what looks to be a hospital corridor, and then back with his family. Along the way the narrator references Valentin’s time as a hospital administrator in Puerto Rico before, during, and after Hurricane Maria, and his business running a radiology practice in Orlando.

“Our Dr. Leo Valentin. A doctor who helped Puerto Rico recover. A businessman who will help us lift the economy. Leo Valentin is one of us,” the narrator says.

CD 7 covers Seminole County and parts of central, northern, and eastern Orange County. The district has significant Hispanic populations, predominantly Puerto Rican, centered in southern Seminole County and eastern Orange County. Valentin is Puerto Rican. Murphy is Vietnamese-American.

Long held by Republicans, CD 7 went to Murphy in 2016 when she ousted 12-term Republican Rep. John Mica. She won reelection in 2018 over former state Rep, Mike Miller.

CD 7 voter registration has trended blue in recent years, with Democrats now holding about a 5-point advantage.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.