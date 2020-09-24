Plato Academy Palm Harbor closing due to COVID-19

The Plato Academy in Palm Harbor is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will remain closed until October 2, according to a notice sent to parents following the positive test.

The school is a pre-K-8 charter school. The closure only affects the school’s Palm Harbor campus.

Charter schools are publicly funded, but operated under private management.

The closure is a departure from procedures in place at traditional public schools throughout the district where quarantines are determined using “surgical” methodology considering individuals who have had contact with a COVID-19-positive patient for at least 15 minutes within six-feet. That methodology limits quarantines and has resulted, in most cases, in only partial classes, busses or small groups to quarantine when cases are reported.

No traditional public school in the district has issued a school-wide closure.

Plato Academy Chairman Louis Kokkinakos did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pinellas County School District said charter schools have their own governing boards and can make closure decisions independent the school district.

Elsewhere in Pinellas County, East Lake High School confirmed another two student cases of COVID-19 resulting in 13 partial classroom and two partial bus quarantines. The school remains, by far, the most affected by COVID-19 cases on campus with 25 classrooms affected and two buses.

Osceola Fundamental High School reported one student case resulting in six partial classroom quarantines. Belleair Elementary School reported two student cases, but no quarantines and Kings Highway Elementary School reported one student case with no quarantines.

Throughout the district, 59 students and 33 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools opened for in-person learning Aug. 24. There have been at least 160 classes affected. Nine buses, five small groups of students and one varsity football team have also been impacted. The Pinellas County Schools district does not report the total number of quarantines issued.

Cases have now been reported at 56 schools, including Plato Academy.