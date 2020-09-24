Connect with us

Steny Hoyer to headline Hillsborough Kennedy King Gala

Charlie Crist was the lead signer on a letter to Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer calling for increased investment in solar energy.

Hillsborough County is a key strategic foothold along the I-4 corridor.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will speak this Saturday at a virtual fundraiser hosted by the Hillsborough County Democratic Party.

The Kennedy King Gala will feature a surprise reveal, and will showcase countywide efforts to get Democrats to the polls. The event will be held on the platform Lunchpool.

All funds raised will go to the VICTORY FUND to help elect Democrats in Hillsborough County. Tickets are available for a minimum donation of $60.

Hoyer is the second ranking member of Congress in the U.S. House behind only Nancy Pelosi.

The Democratic Party is hoping to flip several major seats blue this election, including Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

On Wednesday, CD 15 Democratic candidate Alan Cohn appeared on MSNBC to discuss the significance of his race in a district that covers a chunk of the I-4 corridor across Hillsborough, Lake and Polk counties. Cohn is running against Republican Scott Franklin, who is currently a Lakeland City Commissioner. Franklin beat incumbent Ross Spano in the August Primary Election.

Former NBC President Tom Rogers also spoke on the segment, highlighting the importance of mail-in ballots to Democrats this election cycle, and the potential for the election to be tossed to Congress, making the stakes even higher for Cohn’s race.

In local elections, the makeup of the Hillsborough County Commission faces change.

Democrat Harry Cohen will take on Scott Levinson in the November General Election for the Hillsborough County Commission District 1 seat. Cohen has a significant lead on Levinson in funding. A victory in this race could prove vital for Democrats.

The District 1 seat opened after current Republican Commissioner Sandy Murman faced term limits. Murman is now seeking the District 6 seat, running against fellow Commissioner and Democratic incumbent Pat Kemp in the General Election.

Murman’s departure is an opportunity for Democrats to flip the District 1 seat. If Kemp keeps her seat and Cohen wins the General Election, Democrats would have a 5-2 majority. They currently have a 4-3 majority. Both races are crucial for Democrats. If they lose both, Republicans would regain a majority on the dais.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

