Connect with us

Jax

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of Duval County voters plan to vote in person

Headlines Jax

Police funding squabble livens up Jacksonville budget vote

Jax

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of Duval County voters plan to vote in person

Voters over 70 were outliers in this survey.

on

A poll of likely voters in Duval County reveals that 65% will opt for in-person voting this election.

Across all party identifications and most demographic groups, a clear majority of respondents in the St. Pete Polls survey conducted Thursday said they intend to vote in person, either in the early voting period starting Oct. 19 or on Election Day.

Republicans are most likely to vote in person, according to the poll. Three out of every four Duval County GOP members will opt for showing up and casting a ballot.

But despite a concerted Democratic push nationally to drive voting by mail, 58% of the Duval Democrats surveyed will vote in person. Independent voters are tracking at the same level.

Just as the party breakdown shows that most voters will vote in person regardless of registration, the same holds true in cases of racial and gender identity.

Black voters are statistically the most likely to vote by mail, but among the 204 surveyed by St. Pete Polls, 56% intend to vote in person.

White voters, meanwhile, are the most likely to vote in person, with a full 70%  of the 465 surveyed intending to show up, with 30% opting to vote by mail.

Hispanic and Asian-American Pacific Islander voters likewise registered full majorities in favor of in-person polling, albeit with limited sample sizes.

No real gender gap exists among Duval County voters on the issue, but the survey suggests women may be slightly more likely to show up and vote than men.

The trend holds up among most age groups also, though Duval County’s oldest voters are slightly more likely to vote by mail than in person.

Of voters 70 years of age and older, 52% told pollsters they will vote by mail, but in every other cohort at least two thirds of voters expect to show up and vote on or before Nov. 3.

The autodial survey of 749 likely Duval County voters was conducted on Sept. 24, using the registered voter lists supplied by the state of Florida as of Aug. 4.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Phase Three to begin immediately; all businesses opened in Florida