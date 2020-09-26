Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

“I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 191 days in a row,” said Bianca Austin, reading the statement while wearing her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.

Palmer wore a mask with “Black Queen” on it and in her statement said the justice system “didn’t just rob me and my family — you robbed the world of a queen.” They were gathered in a downtown Louisville park protesters are now calling “Injustice Square” in front of a mural of Taylor.

An attorney for the family, Sam Aguiar, said since Cameron is done with his investigation, all the videos should be released, noting that he has seen dozens in full, most of which are not public.

Cameron “got so much wrong. We’ve seen so much piecemeal stuff come out throughout the case,” he said.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has also called on Cameron to release what evidence he can.

Protesters vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with Taylor’s killing. The grand jury indicted one officer for wanton endangerment who authorities said he shot into a neighboring apartment but did not strike anyone. He has been fired.

On Friday, Cameron said through a spokesperson he understood Taylor’s family’s pain.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement.

At nearly the same time Taylor’s family was decrying the handling of her case, a man accused of shooting at police during protests Wednesday was being arraigned. Two officers were wounded and expected to recover.

A not guilty plea was entered for Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, and bond was set at $1 million. Zac Meihaus, the attorney representing Johnson at the arraignment, called the streets “a war zone” when the shooting happened and said it is difficult to “pinpoint” if Johnson fired the shots in question. A prosecutor replied that a gun was recovered from Johnson, and there are video and witness accounts of the shootings.

The FBI is still investigating whether police violated Taylor’s civil rights. But the burden of proof for such cases is very high, with prosecutors having to prove officers knew they were acting illegally and made a willful decision to cause someone’s death.

Taylor’s case — and her name — has become a rallying cry for protesters nationwide calling attention to entrenched racism and calling for police reforms. Demonstrations calling for justice for her have continued after the grand jury findings were released.

_____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.