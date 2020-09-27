Donald Trump blasts Mike Bloomberg felon rights restoration spend as ‘bribing,’ a ‘serious crime’

President Donald Trump waded into Florida affairs Sunday, condemning Democrat Mike Bloomberg for fundraising to pay off the fines of 32,000 reformed felons, allowing a pathway for them to vote in November.

The President echoed and amplified the concerns of Florida Republicans in a pyrotechnic Sunday morning tweet, saying the payouts amount to a “serious crime,” a bribe to recipients to vote Democratic.

“Wow, nobody realized how far Mini Mike Bloomberg went in bribing ex-prisoners to go out and vote for Sleepy Joe. He is desperate to get back into the good graces of the people who not only badly beat him, but made him look like a total fool. Now he’s committed a serious crime!”

As is often the case, the President amped up the rhetoric, giving new visibility to concerns raised last week by some of his staunchest supporters in the Sunshine State.

Bloomberg’s $16 million commitment to pay the debts of potential voters via the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which includes over $5 million in his personal fortune, has roiled Florida Republicans.

Trump’s most high-profile supporter in the state suggested that in addition to being a serious crime, the spending may be discriminatory.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox News Friday night suggested that the former New York mayor’s decision to pay the fines and fees has a racially determined component.

“Our Attorney General’s investigating that,” the Governor told host Laura Ingraham. “It’s a situation where he’s doing it, he’s discriminating on the basis of race, he’s only paying off if you’re a certain race.”

“And basically I think someone in his organization said, yeah, because we think they’ll vote for the candidate we want. And under Florida law, that very well may run afoul of that. We’ll have to see,” DeSantis said.

“So it’s being investigated. It may be being investigated federally, but it certainly is being investigated by the state Attorney General in the state of Florida.”

Ashley Moody, the current Attorney General, has urged the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to look into potential illegality. And U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has also suggested criminality could be afoot.