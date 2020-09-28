Connect with us

Personnel note: Jennifer Johnson joins Florida Behavioral Health Association

Johnson will serve as FBHA’s senior director of public policy.

The Florida Behavioral Health Association announced Monday that it has hired Jennifer Johnson as its next Senior Director of Public Policy.

“Jennifer has extensive experience in the public policy space, and I know she will make an immediate impact here,” FHBA President and CEO Melanie Brown-Woofter said. “I cannot be more excited to have her on our team.”

Johnson comes to FBHA from the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.

Johnson has been at OPPAGA for 15 years. She started as a legislative analyst and worked her way up to staff director for the Health and Human Services Policy Unit, a position she has held for the past three years.

Previously, Johnson worked at the Florida Department of Health as division director of public health statistics and performance management.

“I am fortunate to have had a meaningful career in the health and human services policy arena,” Johnson said. “I have developed a strong understanding of how policies and laws, and their implementation in communities across Florida, affect vulnerable populations and individuals.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join FBHA and contribute to fulfilling its mission by supporting the local organizations that help Floridians achieve better behavioral health care for all.”

FBHA was formed after the Florida Council for Community Mental Health and Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association combined their efforts under one roof.

It is the state’s largest trade association representing community behavioral health providers with its membership including providers ranging from small specialty organizations to comprehensive treatment organizations with multiple locations.

Drew Wilson

