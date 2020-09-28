Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott's advice to Democrats who don't like Donald Trump court picks — 'win more elections'

Federal Headlines

Democrat ad airing in Florida slams SCOTUS push as way to gut preexisting condition coverage
Sen. Rick Scott

Federal

Rick Scott’s advice to Democrats who don’t like Donald Trump court picks — ‘win more elections’

Elections have consequences, Scott reminds reporters.

on

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is extolling the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

And if Democrats don’t like it, Scott offers a simple suggestion: “Win more elections.”

On a Trump Victory press call Monday, Florida’s junior Senator reminded Democrats that “elections have consequences,” since Republicans now hold control over the judicial process.

Scott lauded Barrett as part of a group of jurists who “understand what branch they’re part of,” having no interest in the “activist judge” role — something that is pure anathema to Republicans.

Soon enough, Scott pivoted from extolling the nominee to a discussion of politics and process, which gives the Senator a chance to rail against Democrats.

Though Senate Democrats, such as Illinois’ Dick Durbin, admit that the minority party can’t stop the nomination from moving forward toward a late October vote, Scott reverted to base-mobilization language (coming to a Fox News hit near you).

“Democrats and their allies in the media are howling with claims of hypocrisy,” Scott said, before delineating the inevitable.

With Republicans controlling both the Senate and the White House, the nomination is a lock, even with Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “clearly changing their tune” from 2016’s failed push to get an Obama pick on the court.

The “partisan politics” of D.C., Scott assured reporters, is something “you wouldn’t believe.”

But even in that context, Scott laid out a narrative of unfolding inevitability, with the goal of having Barrett “sworn in before Election Day.”

There have been “conversations about the timeline,” but Scott noted that the Barrett debate was something the Senate has “already gone through three years ago.” So, unknowns are few, even as the hope is for a process where Senators “feel comfortable this person’s been vetted.”

“These elections have consequences,” Scott said. “If Democrats don’t like what’s happening, they’re going to have to win more elections.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

5 Comments

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Palm Beach County official says businesses can still be fined under mask mandates, despite Governor’s order