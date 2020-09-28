Rick Scott’s advice to Democrats who don’t like Donald Trump court picks — ‘win more elections’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is extolling the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

And if Democrats don’t like it, Scott offers a simple suggestion: “Win more elections.”

On a Trump Victory press call Monday, Florida’s junior Senator reminded Democrats that “elections have consequences,” since Republicans now hold control over the judicial process.

Scott lauded Barrett as part of a group of jurists who “understand what branch they’re part of,” having no interest in the “activist judge” role — something that is pure anathema to Republicans.

Soon enough, Scott pivoted from extolling the nominee to a discussion of politics and process, which gives the Senator a chance to rail against Democrats.

Though Senate Democrats, such as Illinois’ Dick Durbin, admit that the minority party can’t stop the nomination from moving forward toward a late October vote, Scott reverted to base-mobilization language (coming to a Fox News hit near you).

“Democrats and their allies in the media are howling with claims of hypocrisy,” Scott said, before delineating the inevitable.

With Republicans controlling both the Senate and the White House, the nomination is a lock, even with Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “clearly changing their tune” from 2016’s failed push to get an Obama pick on the court.

The “partisan politics” of D.C., Scott assured reporters, is something “you wouldn’t believe.”

But even in that context, Scott laid out a narrative of unfolding inevitability, with the goal of having Barrett “sworn in before Election Day.”

There have been “conversations about the timeline,” but Scott noted that the Barrett debate was something the Senate has “already gone through three years ago.” So, unknowns are few, even as the hope is for a process where Senators “feel comfortable this person’s been vetted.”

“These elections have consequences,” Scott said. “If Democrats don’t like what’s happening, they’re going to have to win more elections.”