Jim Bonfiglio again tops Mike Caruso in fundraising, now leads in cash on hand

Democratic challenger Jim Bonfiglio is once again beating Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in fundraising, as Bonfiglio added more than $42,000 in the most recent fundraising period.

Caruso added $17,000 in the same span, which covered Sept. 5-18.

Before the General Election period began, Caruso was consistently outraising Bonfiglio in the House District 89 race. That gave Caruso a $100,000 advantage in cash on hand over Bonfiglio.

Just four weeks later, Bonfiglio now has the cash lead. He holds more than $141,000 between his campaign and political committee, Putting Voters First. Caruso has more than $128,000 still available. That’s a deficit of nearly $13,000.

Bonfiglio has now raised more than $117,000 in his last two reporting periods combined. That surge has come with a huge assist from out-of-state donors via ActBlue, a nonprofit organization that serves as an online fundraising tool for Democratic candidates.

Bonfiglio collected nearly $30,000 through his campaign account and another $12,500 via his PC.

Looking at donations to his campaign account, just under 7% of those 912 donations came from inside the state. Many of those were for small sums of $10 or less. When looking at overall money raised, around 27% of Bonfiglio’s nearly $30,000 haul came from Florida residents.

His PC also received some outside help. Two organizations looking to help Democrats across the country gain control of red districts — Flippable and Future Now Fund Florida — donated to Bonfiglio’s PC. Flippable added $7,500 while Future Now Fund Florida donated $5,000.

Caruso relied mostly on $500 and $1,000 donations. Political committees belonging to Republican Reps. Randy Fine and Ray Rodrigues both contributed $1,000 to Caruso, as did a PAC associated with Duke Energy.

Neither candidate spent big during the period. Bonfiglio showed nearly $5,000 in expenditures, mostly to pay for campaign work, printing and consulting fees. Caruso spent just over $2,000 during the same period. mostly for accounting services.

HD 89 runs up the coast of Palm Beach County and is home to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.