Connect with us

Headlines House Races - South Florida

Jim Bonfiglio again tops Mike Caruso in fundraising, now leads in cash on hand

Headlines Senate Races

Marva Preston falls short against Loranne Ausley in latest campaign finance report

Headlines

Jim Bonfiglio again tops Mike Caruso in fundraising, now leads in cash on hand

Bonfiglio had trailed Caruso by $100K in cash on hand just four weeks ago.

on

Democratic challenger Jim Bonfiglio is once again beating Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in fundraising, as Bonfiglio added more than $42,000 in the most recent fundraising period.

Caruso added $17,000 in the same span, which covered Sept. 5-18.

Before the General Election period began, Caruso was consistently outraising Bonfiglio in the House District 89 race. That gave Caruso a $100,000 advantage in cash on hand over Bonfiglio.

Just four weeks later, Bonfiglio now has the cash lead. He holds more than $141,000 between his campaign and political committee, Putting Voters First. Caruso has more than $128,000 still available. That’s a deficit of nearly $13,000.

Bonfiglio has now raised more than $117,000 in his last two reporting periods combined. That surge has come with a huge assist from out-of-state donors via ActBlue, a nonprofit organization that serves as an online fundraising tool for Democratic candidates.

Bonfiglio collected nearly $30,000 through his campaign account and another $12,500 via his PC.

Looking at donations to his campaign account, just under 7% of those 912 donations came from inside the state. Many of those were for small sums of $10 or less. When looking at overall money raised, around 27% of Bonfiglio’s nearly $30,000 haul came from Florida residents.

His PC also received some outside help. Two organizations looking to help Democrats across the country gain control of red districts — Flippable and Future Now Fund Florida — donated to Bonfiglio’s PC. Flippable added $7,500 while Future Now Fund Florida donated $5,000.

Caruso relied mostly on $500 and $1,000 donations. Political committees belonging to Republican Reps. Randy Fine and Ray Rodrigues both contributed $1,000 to Caruso, as did a PAC associated with Duke Energy.

Neither candidate spent big during the period. Bonfiglio showed nearly $5,000 in expenditures, mostly to pay for campaign work, printing and consulting fees. Caruso spent just over $2,000 during the same period. mostly for accounting services.

HD 89 runs up the coast of Palm Beach County and is home to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Palm Beach County official says businesses can still be fined under mask mandates, despite Governor’s order