Nick Duran collects close to $20K, topping Bruno Barreiro in HD 112

State Rep. Nicholas Duran

Duran holds more than $162,000 while Barreiro retains around $28,000.

on

Democratic Rep. Nick Duran beat out Republican challenger Bruno Barreiro in fundraising once again as Duran collected close to $20,000 in the latest fundraising period.

Duran added that money through his campaign from Sept. 5-18. Barreiro collected just $4,800. Duran’s political committee, Leadership for Miami-Dade, raised no new money during the period. Neither did Barreiro’s PC, Transparency in Government.

Included in Duran’s most recent haul is a $1,000 donation from his Senate colleague, Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo. Pathology PAC and Florida OBGYN PAC also put forward maxed-out $1,000 donations to Duran’s campaign. Pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb also donated $1,000 to Duran.

Former Senate candidate Marili Cancio‘s PAC donated $1,000 to Barreiro’s campaign. The Republican also nabbed $1,000 donations from a few real estate and investment companies.

Barreiro has just over $28,000 and he largely sat on that money during the most recent fundraising period. He trails Duran significantly in available cash. The incumbent Democrat holds more than $162,000 between his two accounts.

That lead holds up even after Duran spent nearly $49,000 in this most recent period. Almost all of that money came from his campaign account. The biggest item was a more than $41,000 digital ad expense with MDW Communications. Duran spent another $4,700 on digital marketing with Impact Politics, a California-based firm.

So far, Duran has raised around $377,000 between his campaign and PC. Barreiro has collected just under $53,000 in outside cash and has added another $21,500 in loans to his bid.

That disparity demonstrates the advantage Duran has in the upcoming contest. Duran won the HD 112 race in 2016 with 53% support. In 2018, he defended his seat by winning 58% of the vote.

Barreiro served in the House from 1992-1998. He then ran for the Miami-Dade County Commission, serving there for 20 years.

The district spans parts of coastal Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables and Key Biscayne. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

