Cindy Polo adds $19K, tops Tom Fabricio in HD 103

Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo added more than $19,000 in the most recent fundraising period, nearly doubling donations to her Republican opponent, attorney Tom Fabricio.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) donated $5,000 to Polo’s campaign to help increase her fundraising total for the period, which spanned Sept. 5-18.

Even without that influx, Polo still raised more than $14,000 as compared to just over $10,000 for Fabricio.

Polo also courted $1,000 checks from three different organizations affiliated with the United Teachers of Dade. Ruth’s List Florida — an organization that supports pro-choice women running for office — also donated $1,000 to Polo, as did a political committee affiliated with the Florida Professional Firefighters.

Fabricio collected maxed-out $1,000 donations from five PC’s affiliated with GOP House members. PC’s belonging to Republican Reps. Randy Fine, Tommy Gregory, Bobby Payne, Spencer Roach and Jason Shoaf each donated $1,000 to Fabricio, making up about half of Fabricio’s money haul for the period.

Fabricio spent around $1,300 during the period, while Polo spent less than $300. Fabricio did recently launch a new ad campaign going after Polo that featured a cameo from former HD 103 Rep. Manny Diaz. Expenses for that ad campaign will likely be listed in the next financial report.

The district covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County. Polo won the open seat in 2018 by 6 percentage points. That cycle, she was heavily outraised by her GOP opponent. That hasn’t happened this cycle.

Polo has now added close to $105,000 while Fabricio has raised just over $77,000. The GOP challenger has also put in $10,000 of his own money.

Polo does have a large cash on hand advantage for the final few weeks of the campaign. She holds nearly $73,000 in her campaign account. Fabricio retains just over $16,000.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 18.