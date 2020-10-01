New Republican Jewish Coalition ads target South Florida markets

In battleground Florida, Republicans continue to spend big on the push to bring Jewish voters into the President’s column in this year’s election.

Thursday saw the launch of a $3.5 million buy from the Republican Jewish Coalition, a stretch-run spend centered in South Florida’s voter rich Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Two thirty second spots will air, on both broadcast and cable outlets.

One spot, entitled Deal of the Century, employs an infomercial theme with a comic book flair to push a guilt-by-association argument against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The spot yokes Biden to a familiar leftwing cadre, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar and Senator Bernie Sanders, the latter of whom has proven to be a toxic association among South Florida voters.

They would drive Biden, goes the argument, in “raising taxes, defunding police, pressuring Israel, and more.”

“Elect one old liberal … get more liberal policies free,” intones a male narrator, before closing with “this deal, like their policies, is f—n insane.”

In addition to the hit on Biden, the RJC has a positive ad also.

Fights for Us depicts Trump as “the most pro-Israel president in our history.”

“In these times, Mr. Nice Guy won’t cut it. We need a leader who won’t back down and knows how to make peace,” the male narrator asserts.

We spoke to one of the leaders for the Republican Jewish Coalition about the ad buy and the spots.

Rep. Randy Fine, seeking his third term in the state legislature this year, notes that the RJC is “spending a ton nationally to reach Jewish voters.”

The South Florida buy, he said, is the “right market” for that kind of outreach, especially given recent gains for Republican candidates among the demographic.

Fine notes that while Trump got just 27% of Jewish votes four years ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis saw an eight point gain from that number.

“I’m optimistic about the President’s prospects,” Fine said, noting Trump’s “track record” of Israeli-friendly policy moves, such as moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and his role in two key regional peace deals.