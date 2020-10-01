Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody unveils new way to report tips to Crime Stoppers

APolitical Headlines

Dateline NBC to air new segment on Dan Markel murder case

APolitical

Ashley Moody unveils new way to report tips to Crime Stoppers

The new line is the first of its kind in the nation.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday unveiled a new way Floridians can report a crime tip to authorities.

Beginning Thursday, anyone can report a crime tip from anywhere in the state by dialing 8477 or **TIPS on their mobile phone. As of 2:30 p.m., the line was not yet available.

The new number will direct callers to the Crime Stoppers office in the region where the call is dialed. It is the first statewide cellular Crime Stoppers tip number in the nation.

“The statewide program, **TIPS, allows citizens to anonymously report crime and collect rewards for tips that lead to an arrest,” Moody said in a statement. “With these advances to these already successful programs, we hope even more citizens will help solve cases, stop crime and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FACS) was created in 1977 to help law enforcement and protect communities.

In the last 12 months, Crime Stoppers have received more than 59,000 tips, which have led to more than 2,700 arrests. They’ve also paid out more than $9,000 for anonymous tips that have led to arrests.

“The network of 27 Crime Stoppers chapters serving Florida is excited about implementing this new technology,” said FACS President and Manatee County Crime Stoppers Executive Director Frank Brunner.

“This system is one more tool in our toolbox which will make it easier for the public to anonymously share their critical information and assist law enforcement with making our state a safer place.”

Crime Stoppers also offers a mobile app to Floridians.

Coined P3 Tips Mobile, the app allows tipsters to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers, law enforcement agencies or School Safety Officers and Administrators.

The Florida Attorney General provides funding to FACS to help the nonprofit program and reward tipsters for reports that lead to arrests.

In the event of an emergency though, dial 911.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis allows eviction and foreclosure moratorium to expire