Ashley Moody unveils new way to report tips to Crime Stoppers

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday unveiled a new way Floridians can report a crime tip to authorities.

Beginning Thursday, anyone can report a crime tip from anywhere in the state by dialing 8477 or **TIPS on their mobile phone. As of 2:30 p.m., the line was not yet available.

The new number will direct callers to the Crime Stoppers office in the region where the call is dialed. It is the first statewide cellular Crime Stoppers tip number in the nation.

“The statewide program, **TIPS, allows citizens to anonymously report crime and collect rewards for tips that lead to an arrest,” Moody said in a statement. “With these advances to these already successful programs, we hope even more citizens will help solve cases, stop crime and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FACS) was created in 1977 to help law enforcement and protect communities.

In the last 12 months, Crime Stoppers have received more than 59,000 tips, which have led to more than 2,700 arrests. They’ve also paid out more than $9,000 for anonymous tips that have led to arrests.

“The network of 27 Crime Stoppers chapters serving Florida is excited about implementing this new technology,” said FACS President and Manatee County Crime Stoppers Executive Director Frank Brunner.

“This system is one more tool in our toolbox which will make it easier for the public to anonymously share their critical information and assist law enforcement with making our state a safer place.”

Crime Stoppers also offers a mobile app to Floridians.

Coined P3 Tips Mobile, the app allows tipsters to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers, law enforcement agencies or School Safety Officers and Administrators.

The Florida Attorney General provides funding to FACS to help the nonprofit program and reward tipsters for reports that lead to arrests.

In the event of an emergency though, dial 911.