Michael Waltz seeks backup for ‘Florida Warriors’ in new ad

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz is sending reinforcements to Florida’s slate of GOP congressional candidates.

On Friday, the freshman congressman announced the launch of a new ad campaign to support mostly non-incumbent Republican candidates who will appear on the November ballot.

The “Florida Warriors” ad casts Waltz and a team of seven Florida conservatives as warriors for America who will serve the people and hold the line against the Democrats’ so-called “radical” and “socialist” agenda.

“The radical left is taking over the America we love — and I need backup to save it,” Waltz says in the ad. “Meet the Florida Warriors, some of Florida’s strongest servant voices, patriots running to defend our country, protect our values and provide the reinforcements President Trump needs in Washington. If we want to stop socialism and keep Florida red, I need these Florida warriors with me in battle in Congress. Help us defeat [Nancy] Pelosi.”

The ad concludes with an invocation to visit FLWarriors.com, which features the slate of GOP candidates Waltz is looking to help secure election this fall. The site is a one-pager with a donation form for supporters to send money to the “WinRed” political committee.

With the exception of U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, none of the candidates Waltz is backing are incumbents.

The rest of the list: Kat Cammack in CD 3, Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13, Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin in CD 15, state Rep. Byron Donalds in CD 19, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez in CD 26, and Maria Elvira Salazar in CD 27.

The races range from likely blowouts to true tossups.

Cammack and Donalds are considered locks in their respective races. Franklin, a former Naval Aviator, is considered the favorite in his race but will face a tough and expensive battle against Democrat Alan Cohn for the seat currently held U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, whom he ousted in the primary.

Gimenez is challenging U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in what’s considered a toss-up, while the odds are leaning slightly toward U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in the race for CD 27.

For Luna, flipping CD 13 will be an uphill battle. The seat is held by U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a popular incumbent and prolific fundraiser.