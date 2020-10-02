Nancy Meyer jumps to Miami Herald from Sentinel and Sun Sentinel

Nancy Meyer, who resigned Thursday as publisher of the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel of South Florida, will now serve as the new president of the Miami Herald, according to a Friday announcement.

The Herald reported the news Friday morning, as announced by the McClatchy Company, owner of the Miami Herald.

On Thursday, Tribune Publishing, which owns the Sentinel and Sun Sentinel, announced Meyer was leaving immediately from her dual post as publisher and general manager. Her duties were immediately succeeded by Paul Pham as the interim general manager for both of Tribune’s Florida newspapers, according to the Sentinel. Meyer did not say Thursday why she was going, but a Tribune representative said she was leaving to take another opportunity.

Meyer’s latest stint leading the Sentinel was her second there. She previously served as publisher earlier in the 2010s before leaving amidst a Tribune Co. shakeup among executive leadership positions. She returned as general manager of the Tribune’s Florida newspapers in early 2018 and was named publisher in November of that year. Over nearly 20 years, Meyer also has worked in executive positions at Gannett and Hearst newspapers.

The Herald reported Friday morning that Meyer will lead the business side of the Herald and el Nuevo Herald, focusing on advertising, finance and operations. She will report to Kristin Roberts, senior vice president of News at McClatchy, the newspaper reported. Her start date there is Oct. 12.

“The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald are iconic brands in South Florida,” Meyer stated in a news release issued by McClatchy. “I am proud and honored to be leading a media company that has a tradition of strong investigative and watchdog journalism while also covering the local interests of the Miami community. My priority and our highest purpose is to ensure great journalism, engage our audiences on all platforms and ensure we meet the future demands of our advertisers and readers.”

“Nancy is an accomplished media business leader with a track record of success. Equally critical, she is a fierce advocate for the power and value of local journalism,” Roberts stated in the release.

The new leader at the Sun Sentinel and the Sentinel, Pham, has been with Tribune Publishing for 19 years, most recently working in financial planning and analysis, data planning, sales enablement, and syndication and programmatic operations, the Sentinel reported Thursday.

It has been many years since newspaper companies stopped publicly disclosing their circulation numbers, and over the past 15 years nearly all newspapers’ circulations have steadily declined. In 2018 the Florida Bulldog reviewed filings the companies provide the U.S. Postal Service and found the Herald, once a dominant Florida newspaper, had slipped in circulation to a ranking behind not just longtime rival the Tampa Bay Times, but also behind the Sun Sentinel and the Sentinel.