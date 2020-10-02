Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Nancy Meyer jumps to Miami Herald from Sentinel and Sun Sentinel

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody unveils new way to report tips to Crime Stoppers

APolitical

Nancy Meyer jumps to Miami Herald from Sentinel and Sun Sentinel

Paul Pham takes over the Tribune newspapers in Florida.

on

Nancy Meyer, who resigned Thursday as publisher of the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel of South Florida, will now serve as the new president of the Miami Herald, according to a Friday announcement.

The Herald reported the news Friday morning, as announced by the McClatchy Company, owner of the Miami Herald.

On Thursday, Tribune Publishing, which owns the Sentinel and Sun Sentinel, announced Meyer was leaving immediately from her dual post as publisher and general manager. Her duties were immediately succeeded by Paul Pham as the interim general manager for both of Tribune’s Florida newspapers, according to the Sentinel. Meyer did not say Thursday why she was going, but a Tribune representative said she was leaving to take another opportunity.

Meyer’s latest stint leading the Sentinel was her second there. She previously served as publisher earlier in the 2010s before leaving amidst a Tribune Co. shakeup among executive leadership positions. She returned as general manager of the Tribune’s Florida newspapers in early 2018 and was named publisher in November of that year. Over nearly 20 years, Meyer also has worked in executive positions at Gannett and Hearst newspapers.

The Herald reported Friday morning that Meyer will lead the business side of the Herald and el Nuevo Herald, focusing on advertising, finance and operations. She will report to Kristin Roberts, senior vice president of News at McClatchy, the newspaper reported. Her start date there is Oct. 12.

“The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald are iconic brands in South Florida,” Meyer stated in a news release issued by McClatchy. “I am proud and honored to be leading a media company that has a tradition of strong investigative and watchdog journalism while also covering the local interests of the Miami community. My priority and our highest purpose is to ensure great journalism, engage our audiences on all platforms and ensure we meet the future demands of our advertisers and readers.”

“Nancy is an accomplished media business leader with a track record of success. Equally critical, she is a fierce advocate for the power and value of local journalism,” Roberts stated in the release.

The new leader at the Sun Sentinel and the Sentinel, Pham, has been with Tribune Publishing for 19 years, most recently working in financial planning and analysis, data planning, sales enablement, and syndication and programmatic operations, the Sentinel reported Thursday.

It has been many years since newspaper companies stopped publicly disclosing their circulation numbers, and over the past 15 years nearly all newspapers’ circulations have steadily declined. In 2018 the Florida Bulldog reviewed filings the companies provide the U.S. Postal Service and found the Herald, once a dominant Florida newspaper, had slipped in circulation to a ranking behind not just longtime rival the Tampa Bay Times, but also behind the Sun Sentinel and the Sentinel.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Donald, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19