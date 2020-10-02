Connect with us

Joe Biden tweets that he’s praying for Donald Trump

Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President [Donald] Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

President Trump said early Friday that he and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

