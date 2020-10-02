Charlie Crist, Ken Welch endorse Laura Hine for Pinellas School Board

Laura Hine is growing her coalition of support with endorsements from a member of Congress and a Pinellas County Commissioner.

Hine is running for Pinellas County School Board in District 1.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch, both Democrats, endorsed Hine.

“Laura has shown up on education. Here at home, in Tallahassee and even in my office in Washington. She is an impatient optimist working for excellence in opportunity for all of our children. I am proud of the work she has done, and proud to endorse Laura Hine for our Pinellas County School Board,” Crist said in a statement.

Hine is running against Stephanie Meyer, a private school teacher running on a pro-school choice platform. Though the race is non-partisan, Meyer has claimed the Republican lane while Democrats are largely supporting Hine.

“Laura Hine has been doing the hard work for public education, in our schools with our teachers and families. Her passion and commitment to our children, to bettering the education opportunities for all children in our community, is unparalleled. I am proud to endorse Laura Hine for Pinellas County School Board, District 1,” Welch said.

Hine also has endorsements from St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Vice Mayor Kanika Tomalin, Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Jennifer Webb, all Democrats. Incumbent School Board members Rene Flowers and Eileen Long have also endorsed Hine. Flowers is running for Pinellas County Commission as a Democrat. She currently serves in the School Board district 7.

While support has typically fallen along party lines, Hine does have some conservative support including from St. Petersburg City Council member Ed Montanari. The Pinellas Realtors Organization also endorsed her. That group endorses candidates in both parties, but often sides with business-minded Republicans on property rights issues.

Meyer, this week, earned an endorsement from Republican U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis. He joined a growing list of conservative support including House Speaker Designate Chris Sprowls, Reps. Chris Latvala and Nick DiCeglie as well as constitutional office holders Ken Burke, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Charles Thomas, Tax Collector, and Mike Twitty, Property Appraiser. The Pinellas GOP has also endorsed her.

The winner will replace incumbent Joanne Lentino who is not seeking reelection.