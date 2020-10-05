Florida gas prices up 10-cents week-over-week

October brought with it an end to a month-long decline in gas prices, according AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas jumped nearly 10 cents in the last week. The spike in prices is the fourth consecutive month in which the beginning of a month started with a sudden increase in the cost of fuel in Florida.

“It’s not uncommon for gas prices to suddenly jump at the end [or] beginning of the month,” said Mark Jenkins, Florida AAA spokesperson. “That’s because many retailers enter into new monthly contracts on fuel deliveries, which can come with a higher price tag.

“When retailers pass the added cost to the consumer, they do it at the start of the month, then allow the market to dictate the direction of prices from there. The good news for drivers is that during the past few months, we’ve seen fuel prices trickle lower as the month progresses.”

The average price for a gallon of gas increased to about $2.19 per gallon in the Sunshine State. That’s up from last week’s $2.10 and is about 1 cent more than a month ago. September’s average price is still 30 cents less than a year ago.

Florida’s jump in gas prices at the beginning of September was also spurred on by the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which slammed the Gulf Coast.

Rounding out September, Florida saw prices at the pump at their highest levels since the coronavirus outbreak began in March. The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic caused gasoline prices to stall and even drop during the peak summer months when motorists are usually using their vehicles to travel. Many simply didn’t vacation this year.

The most expensive average gallon of gas the past week could be found in West Palm Beach at $2.29 followed by Port St. Lucie and Ocala at $2.22 per gallon.

The least expensive gas prices were located in Tallahassee at $2.09 followed by Crestview at $2.12 and Pensacola at $2.13.

Florida’s weekly average price for a gallon of gasoline for the first time in months exceeded the national average price of $2.18 per gallon.