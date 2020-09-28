Florida gasoline prices plunge for a third week in a row

Gasoline prices in Florida have fallen for a third straight week, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas across the Sunshine State now stands at $2.10, with many areas seeing prices at the pump falling below $2 per gallon. The figure over the past several days is down from last week’s average, which was $2.13 per gallon.

It also continues the trend for most of September which has seen steady declines in gas prices since the first week of the month when prices jumped briefly. The arrival of Hurricane Laura on the Gulf Coast was to blame for that increase.

It’s a 23-day consecutive drop in the price of gas in Florida, which is a 10-cent decline in that time. The current average price in the state is also 36-cents per gallon less than a year ago.

The usual spike in summer fuel costs never really gained traction this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and major reductions in travelers driving for vacation. While there was a brief jump in fuel prices in May and June when many thought COVID-19 was on the wane, gas prices plummeted again in late June and July as the outbreak intensified, more people were infected and the death count climbed due to the affliction.

AAA Florida officials say now that summer is over, there’s no foreseeable reason to project gas prices will increase soon.

“Gas prices are following their seasonal trend of declining during the fall,” said Mark Jenkins, Florida AAA spokesman. “With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cutback on road trips. The combination of lower fuel demand and strong gasoline supply levels is keeping downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Overall demand for gasoline has decreased by 9% while there’s a 5% higher level of fuel supplies, according to the Energy Information Administration. The low demand paired with increased supply is driving low prices at the pump.

The most expensive gas in the state in the past week was found in West Palm Beach at an average of $2.23 per gallon, by far the highest average price. That was followed by Port St. Lucie at $2.16 and Panama City at $2.15.

The least expensive average gallon of gasoline could be found at $1.97 in Punta Gorda followed by Orlando at $2.04 and Jacksonville at $2.05.

Florida’s average price for a gallon of gas is still lower than the national average, which was $2.18 in the past week.