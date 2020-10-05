Donald Trump Jr drives ‘Operation MAGA’ into Panama City Beach

After last weekend’s cancelled Donald Trump campaign events, it was an open question how long the Sunshine State would wait for the First Family.

Happily for fans of the incumbent, the absence barely lasted a week.

Donald Trump Jr., the President’s namesake son, will hold what is called an “Operation MAGA” event in Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon at 3:30 PM.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Resort, and doors open two hours ahead of the billed time.

Details of the event, as provided by the campaign, are sparse: “As a part of Operation MAGA, Donald Trump Jr. will share President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with the American people.”

Trump Jr. was expected to come to Florida last week for a number of events spiked by the presidential virus diagnosis, including his father’s rally in Sanford and a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour with Jorge Masvidal, a Miami MMA fighter. Also along for the ride was Maximo Alvarez, a Miami business magnate who has been described by the President as one of the richest men in Florida.

The Joe Biden campaign continued Monday to exploit the temporary absence of President Trump from the campaign trail, with a trip to Miami that included speaking engagements in Little Havana and Little Haiti ahead of a CNN town hall. Polls, such as the latest from the Florida Chamber, show evidence of a Biden break as ballots are coming back.

On a press call Monday with the Trump campaign, state Senator Joe Gruters (who chairs the state GOP) and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez expressed confidence that the President would be back on the campaign trail in some fashion soon, and that surrogates, including the First Family, would step up in the meantime.

While the Trump Jr. visit was not mentioned on that call, it evidences the phenomenon described.