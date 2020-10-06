Connect with us

Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Corey Lewandowski to rally MAGA troops in Naples

Florida voters want to hit the brakes on SCOTUS confirmation, state reopening
Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Corey Lewandowski

Heavy hitters bring blunt message for Donald Trump

A South Dakota Governor who calls lockdowns “useless.” A former Florida Attorney General who defended Donald Trump from impeachment by going after Joe Biden’s family on the Senate floor. A campaign surrogate who retorted to news a girl with Down Syndrome was put in a cage with a “womp womp.”

While President Trump has not yet returned to the campaign trail, a few of his most unapologetic supporters will appear in Naples Thursday to rally support. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former AG Pam Bondi and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski are headlining a Make America Great Again! event scheduled at VFW Post 7721.

Doors for the event open at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with the trio of notables arriving at 2:30 p.m.

The event comes shortly after Donald Trump’s reelection campaign announced Operation MAGAa massive deployment of campaign surrogates standing in for the President as he recovers from COVID-19.

Bondi handily won election statewide in Florida twice, in 2010 and 2014, and her endorsement continues to hold sway in the state. She’s also been one of Trump’s most staunch defenders in the Sunshine State and beyond, recently extolling the case for the President at the Republican National Convention.

She also literally defended the President as one of three attorneys representing him during the impeachment trial, alongside Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz. Trump faced potential removal for office amid allegations he leveraged U.S. foreign policy to encourage the Ukraine to investigate the relationship between Hunter Biden and energy company Burisma Holdings, and whether Joe Biden, as Vice President, intervened while in office to protect his son.

The Senate ultimately acquitted Trump on an almost party line vote.

Lewandowski, a famously combative campaign manager who led Trump’s campaign through most of the 2016 primary season, has frequently campaigned on his old boss’ behalf. He swung through the Naples area earlier this year to campaign with pro-Trump candidates seeking Republican Party of Florida committee positions.

As for Noem, the Western Governor become particularly popular among conservatives during the coronavirus response as she’s taken a soft-touch approach as far as lockdowns. Just this week, she defended a resistance to lockdowns in remarks to the South Dakota Legislature, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 6, 2020 at 9:42 am

    If that’s all the goptrump has got up front they be doomed! Crackhead Don jr and token two women and one white man are losers! Folks know them! Folks have had enough of the goptrump cult sociopath racist sexist traitor Trump! Vote Democrat up and down ballot for the common good!

    Reply

