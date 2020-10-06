Randy Fine: Joe Biden — Florida Jews can’t count on him

In 1948, Democratic President Harry Truman made the historic decision to recognize the State of Israel, becoming a hero to Jews everywhere and cementing American Jewish affinity for the Democratic Party.

Seventy years later in, 2018, Democrats proudly elected — and embraced — overt anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — Democrats who seek the end of the world’s only Jewish State.

This is not our parents’ and grandparents’ Democratic Party.

Support for Israel used to be bipartisan. So was the commitment to fighting anti-Semitism. No longer. Today, Joe Biden’s Democratic Party tolerates — and worse, embraces — advocates of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel policies.

The evidence cannot be denied.

Keith Ellison — the Vice Chair of the national Democratic Party — is a supporter of Louis Farrakhan, the man who said, “Hitler was a great man” and has called Jews “bloodsuckers.”

Omar tweeted some of the oldest and vilest anti-Semitic tropes, but Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats refused to pass a resolution condemning her. Instead of pushing her out, Pelosi endorsed her reelection.

And at last month’s Democratic National Convention, a showcase of what Biden would offer America, Linda Sarsour, one of America’s most notorious anti-Semites, was given a full-fledged speaking role. With full knowledge that she had pushed Jews out of leadership positions in the Women’s March — solely for being Jews — Biden decided he wanted her anti-Semitic voice to be featured as part of his Democratic Party.

When he got caught, Biden did what professional politicians do, he distanced himself from her publicly, while his senior campaign advisers reassured Sarsour’s supporters that they would have a seat at the table in his administration and that his public disownment should give no cause for alarm.

The case is clear. We can’t count on Biden to stand up for Israel. We can’t count on Biden to stand up to anti-Semites. And we can’t count on Biden to stand up for American Jews. Perhaps Biden and Kamala Harris are not anti-Semites themselves, but they have made it clear that they will not only tolerate but welcome anti-Semites with a seat at the table in their administration.

Biden continues to present himself as a friend of Israel, while Sen. Harris emphasizes her Jewish husband. But after 47 years as a professional politician, Biden knows how to say one thing, but do another.

Harris voted for the disastrous Iran deal — and Biden was one of its key architects.

While a Senator, Mr. Biden was famous for threatening to cut off aid to Israel. Barack Obama and Biden routinely blamed Israel for the lack of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, while ignoring the fact that the Palestinian Authority pays people to murder Jews and Hamas is a terrorist organization.

And, perhaps most impactful, we must not forget Mr. Biden’s disastrous abandonment of Israel on his way out the door as Vice President, failing to veto U.N. resolution 2334. This one-sided resolution blamed Israel for the lack of peace with the Palestinians. It is no coincidence that campus anti-Semitism rose to record highs under the Obama/Biden administration.

Biden had 47 years to stand with Israel and to stand with American Jews. And he failed.

But President Donald Trump has fought for us.

It was Trump who signed an executive order that protected Jewish students and appointed one of the most respected Jewish civil rights leaders to oversee the Department of Education’s Office of Civil rights.

It was Trump that withdrew from the disastrous Iran appeasement deal.

It was Trump that shut down the PLO Embassy in Washington.

And it was Trump that did what Biden promised, but never did — moved the U.S. Embassy to Israel’s eternal, undivided capital, Jerusalem.

The choice is stark, and the wrong choice is dangerous. We can reelect Trump, who has fought anti-Semitism and done more for Israel than any American President since Truman. Or we can vote for Biden’s Democrat Party which works hard against Israel and empowers anti-Semites.

The choice is clear: Four More Years. Reelect President Donald J. Trump.

___

Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, is the only Jewish Republican member of the 160-member Florida Legislature. In his four years in the Legislature, Fine has successfully sponsored legislation that roots out anti-Semitism on Florida college campuses, creates a zero-tolerance policy in government for BDS, and dramatically increases the quality of Holocaust education for every Florida student.