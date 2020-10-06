Florida voters want to hit the brakes on SCOTUS confirmation, state reopening

Florida voters want leaders to hit the brakes on a Supreme Court confirmation and reopening the state.

That’s according to poll of 3,134 likely Florida voters released Tuesday by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab.

The poll was conducted Oct. 1-4, after President Donald Trump nominated Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But Floridians show some uneasiness with the choice to fast-track confirmation.

The survey results show 52% of voters believe the candidate who wins the Presidential election should choose who fills the Supreme Court seat, be it President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Just 42% want the Senate to confirm Barrett before the election. Another 5% of voters would prefer Trump made the nomination after the election but before the inauguration.

“The fact that a Supreme Court Justice appointment became open mere weeks before the election, and that it isn’t the lead story, just goes to show how crazy 2020 is,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL director.

“Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination combined with the concern about the integrity of the election in general, highlights the important political role that the courts play in this country.”

Respondents also answered questions about federal and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, voters demonstrated a distaste for haste.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 announced Florida was ready to enter Phase Three reopening and lifted all restrictions on restaurants and businesses. It also blocked local governments from imposing punitive measures against coronavirus-related rules, like mask orders.

But 52% of voters in the UNF poll said Florida has moved too quickly regarding the lifting of social distancing requirements. About 32% said the progress was just right while 16% want Florida moving faster.

One area where voters do want rapid action? Providing financial support to Americans. About 61% of voters say the federal government hasn’t done enough to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, while 28% say it’s been just enough and 9% believe too much has been done.

House and Senate leaders are still struggling to reach a deal on the latest round of coronavirus relief.

About 47% of voters say their top concern regarding the pandemic remains its public health impacts, while 43% say economic consequences loom as most important. In April, the same poll found a wider gap on that question, with 67% focused on public health and 31% most concerned with the economy.

As for what individuals can do, 82% of likely voters believe wearing a mask will help curb the spread of COVID-19.