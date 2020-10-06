Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden endorses Donna Shalala in rematch against Maria Elvira Salazar

2020 Headlines

Soft support among Republicans may doom drive to open Florida primaries

2020

Joe Biden endorses Donna Shalala in rematch against Maria Elvira Salazar

Biden is looking to highlight what could be a fairly close race. 

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden is supporting Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala as she seeks a second term representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

This is the second race in the region the Democratic presidential nominee has recently stepped into. In late September, Biden backed Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

Mucarsel-Powell’s reelection contest appears to be more closely contested than Shalala’s. But a Shalala win isn’t a sure thing. She defeated Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar in 2018 by 6 percentage points. Now, the two are facing off again.

“Donna Shalala is a proven leader who has served South Florida and the entire country with integrity,” Biden said in a Tuesday statement.

“She’s not afraid to reach across the aisle to get things done for her constituents. Now more than ever, we need Donna’s experience in expanding affordable health care. I am proud to support Donna Shalala for Congress.”

Biden’s decision to support the Democrat isn’t surprising. However, his decision to wade into the race shows an effort to highlight what could be a fairly close race.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement from our next President, Joe Biden,” Shalala added. “Joe will continue fighting for affordable, high-quality health care, and I look forward to joining with him as we work to strengthen the [Affordable Care Act] and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”

Shalala is the former University of Miami president. She also served as the head of the Clinton Foundation. Though she’s a freshman member of the House, she has longtime political ties. Shalala served as Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Bill Clinton administration.

Salazar was born in Miami after her parents fled the Fidel Castro regime in Cuba. She spent decades as a broadcaster on Spanish-language TV before seeking the CD 27 seat last cycle.

Frank Polo Sr. has also qualified for the contest as a write-in candidate, though is not expected to mount a significant challenge for the seat.

CD 27 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?