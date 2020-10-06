Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Ron DeSantis teases Donald Trump's imminent return to Florida

Coronavirus Headlines

Military leaders quarantined after official tests positive for COVID-19
The Governor and President extol Florida's coronavirus recovery back in April.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis teases Donald Trump’s imminent return to Florida

Trump isn’t going to let a little thing like COVID-19 recovery keep him away.

on

President Donald Trump isn’t going to let a little thing like COVID-19 recovery keep him away from Florida.

That was the expectation conveyed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday in the Villages when he answered a reporter’s question with assurances that Trump would be back to greet his supporters.

“I don’t have any firm details but if I were a betting man, I’d bet you’ll see him very soon in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The President had a rally scheduled last Friday night in Sanford, but scotched it because of his positive test for the novel coronavirus.

DeSantis’ declaration continues a deliberate ramp up by the Trump campaign, determined to go about stretch run business as usual despite the realities of Trump’s attempted return to health.

In-person events start within days, though they will not (unless plans radically change) feature the President yet.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s namesake son, will hold what is called an “Operation MAGA” event in Panama City Beach at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Trump Jr. had his own events canceled in the state in the wake of the President’s positive test for the virus, including a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour planned with MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal, a staunch Trump backer.

Other powerful Republicans in the Sunshine State have publicly expressed confidence that the President, the First Family, and other high-profile surrogates will keep the momentum going.

On a press call Monday with the Trump campaign,  state Sen. Joe Gruters (who chairs the Florida GOP) and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez expressed confidence the President would be back on the campaign trail in some fashion soon.

Clearly, the Governor concurs.

Time is of the essence for the President, with fundraising faltering and polls, such as the latest from the Florida Chamber and the University of North Florida showing evidence of a Biden break as ballots are coming back.

Still, not all Republicans are on board with an imminent Trump return to the state.

Mayor Francis Suarez told POLITICO Florida that if Trump is virus positive, he should not come to Miami to debate Joe Biden next week.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    October 6, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Floridians don’t want that infected bag of bloat here, but
    it’s obvious that you really don’t care what Floridians want.

    Reply

  2. Frankie M.

    October 6, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    All aboard the covid express!! Can’t wait to see potus at the villages spreading his special brand of messaging aka the rona with no facemasks or social distancing. Let’s show rona who’s boss!

    Reply

  3. TED KRUZE

    October 6, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    ***holes will be ***holes! Like with KKK guys – you can’t tell them apart!

    In 2022, Nikki Fried will become the Democratic governor of Florida – in the Lawton Chiles mold – and the Dems will take over the Florida Senate – and there will finally be progress, peace, and all the right stuff happening in Gatorland! (And, maybe Fried will even find a way to get rid of the Trump crime family!)

    Reply

  4. Sonja Fitch

    October 6, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Desantis you are gory and gruesome! Your humor fits perfectly with the goptrump cult! Empathy is not your strong suit! My prayer is that Trump resigns and comes back to Florida to recuperate! Unless Trump dies , Trump is going to lie! So for his own good Resign and physically heal! It is to late for trump mentally!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?