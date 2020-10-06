Ron DeSantis teases Donald Trump’s imminent return to Florida

President Donald Trump isn’t going to let a little thing like COVID-19 recovery keep him away from Florida.
That was the expectation conveyed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday in the Villages when he answered a reporter’s question with assurances that Trump would be back to greet his supporters.
“I don’t have any firm details but if I were a betting man, I’d bet you’ll see him very soon in Florida,” DeSantis said.
The President had a rally scheduled last Friday night in Sanford, but scotched it because of his positive test for the novel coronavirus.
DeSantis’ declaration continues a deliberate ramp up by the Trump campaign, determined to go about stretch run business as usual despite the realities of Trump’s attempted return to health.
In-person events start within days, though they will not (unless plans radically change) feature the President yet.
Donald Trump Jr., the president’s namesake son, will hold what is called an “Operation MAGA” event in Panama City Beach at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Trump Jr. had his own events canceled in the state in the wake of the President’s positive test for the virus, including a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour planned with MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal, a staunch Trump backer.
Other powerful Republicans in the Sunshine State have publicly expressed confidence that the President, the First Family, and other high-profile surrogates will keep the momentum going.
On a press call Monday with the Trump campaign, state Sen. Joe Gruters (who chairs the Florida GOP) and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez expressed confidence the President would be back on the campaign trail in some fashion soon.
Clearly, the Governor concurs.
Time is of the essence for the President, with fundraising faltering and polls, such as the latest from the Florida Chamber and the University of North Florida showing evidence of a Biden break as ballots are coming back.
Still, not all Republicans are on board with an imminent Trump return to the state.
Mayor Francis Suarez told POLITICO Florida that if Trump is virus positive, he should not come to Miami to debate Joe Biden next week.
S.B. ANTHONY
October 6, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Floridians don’t want that infected bag of bloat here, but
it’s obvious that you really don’t care what Floridians want.
Frankie M.
October 6, 2020 at 1:37 pm
All aboard the covid express!! Can’t wait to see potus at the villages spreading his special brand of messaging aka the rona with no facemasks or social distancing. Let’s show rona who’s boss!
TED KRUZE
October 6, 2020 at 1:38 pm
***holes will be ***holes! Like with KKK guys – you can’t tell them apart!
In 2022, Nikki Fried will become the Democratic governor of Florida – in the Lawton Chiles mold – and the Dems will take over the Florida Senate – and there will finally be progress, peace, and all the right stuff happening in Gatorland! (And, maybe Fried will even find a way to get rid of the Trump crime family!)
Sonja Fitch
October 6, 2020 at 2:25 pm
Desantis you are gory and gruesome! Your humor fits perfectly with the goptrump cult! Empathy is not your strong suit! My prayer is that Trump resigns and comes back to Florida to recuperate! Unless Trump dies , Trump is going to lie! So for his own good Resign and physically heal! It is to late for trump mentally!