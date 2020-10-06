Ron DeSantis teases Donald Trump’s imminent return to Florida

President Donald Trump isn’t going to let a little thing like COVID-19 recovery keep him away from Florida.

That was the expectation conveyed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday in the Villages when he answered a reporter’s question with assurances that Trump would be back to greet his supporters.

“I don’t have any firm details but if I were a betting man, I’d bet you’ll see him very soon in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The President had a rally scheduled last Friday night in Sanford, but scotched it because of his positive test for the novel coronavirus.

DeSantis’ declaration continues a deliberate ramp up by the Trump campaign, determined to go about stretch run business as usual despite the realities of Trump’s attempted return to health.

In-person events start within days, though they will not (unless plans radically change) feature the President yet.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s namesake son, will hold what is called an “Operation MAGA” event in Panama City Beach at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Trump Jr. had his own events canceled in the state in the wake of the President’s positive test for the virus, including a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour planned with MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal, a staunch Trump backer.

Other powerful Republicans in the Sunshine State have publicly expressed confidence that the President, the First Family, and other high-profile surrogates will keep the momentum going.

On a press call Monday with the Trump campaign, state Sen. Joe Gruters (who chairs the Florida GOP) and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez expressed confidence the President would be back on the campaign trail in some fashion soon.

Clearly, the Governor concurs.

Time is of the essence for the President, with fundraising faltering and polls, such as the latest from the Florida Chamber and the University of North Florida showing evidence of a Biden break as ballots are coming back.

Still, not all Republicans are on board with an imminent Trump return to the state.

Mayor Francis Suarez told POLITICO Florida that if Trump is virus positive, he should not come to Miami to debate Joe Biden next week.