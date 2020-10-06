Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Reactions roll-in on voter registration extended deadline

2020 Headlines

'The choice is clear': Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ad hits Republicans on health care

2020

Reactions roll-in on voter registration extended deadline

Joe Biden was among several politicians to react to the news.

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday was among the many political figures to react to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ decision to extend the Florida voter registration deadline.

“Florida — today’s decision to extend the voter registration deadline is a win for our democracy,” Biden tweeted, adding: “This election is too important to sit out.”

Biden’s reaction and others come after DeSantis and Secretary of State Laurel Lee announced voter registration will reopen until 7 p.m. Tuesday following the online portal’s crash on Monday.

The technical woes drew attention from both sides of the aisle including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who earlier Tuesday called for registration to reopen for at least 24 hours in a letter.

“While Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended the voter registration deadline, the new 7:00 PM deadline forces Floridians to scramble to register, and that’s only if they see the news,” Fried, the state’s lone elected Democrat tweeted after the announcement.

On top of online applications, registration is reopened until 7 p.m. at county supervisor of elections offices, local tax collectors’ offices and Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ driver’s license offices. Paper applications postmarked by Tuesday will also be accepted.

Broward County Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Republican, said the decision to extend the deadline was, “the right thing to do.”

Notably, the Department of State launched the voter registration website in 2017. In October 2018, the site experienced difficulties the day before the registration deadline, and did so again in March following the presidential primary.

The ACLU of Florida were among the groups calling for a registration deadline extension. They also noted the website’s shaky history.

“Florida’s online voter registration system has a suspect history of crashing just before key deadlines,” the organization tweeted. “[Gov. DeSantis] & [Lee] knew the website was faulty and did nothing.”

The Department of State launched the voter registration website in 2017. In October 2018, the site experienced difficulties the day before the registration deadline, and did so again in March following the presidential primary.

Fried in her letter to DeSantis and Lee said the state should have a backup plan.

“The State should have a contingency plan in place for an error of this magnitude, which may have prevented thousands of Floridians from exercising their right to vote in the coming election,” Fried said. “The deadline exists for a reason — and it is the right of every person in Florida who chooses to register to vote, to do so up until that deadline.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?