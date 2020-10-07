Connect with us

'I don't think he really cares': Al Lawson blames Donald Trump for no stimulus checks

Unions say no full-time union employees will be laid off at Walt Disney World
Congressman Al Lawson speaking in Tallahassee on Oct. 7, 2020.

Corona Economics

Lawson said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to do “everything she can” to help.

on

Congressman Al Lawson blamed President Donald Trump on Wednesday for Congress’s inability to deliver a stimulus check to the American public.

Since April, the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate have failed to strike a deal on a stimulus package. The fruitless negotiations, meanwhile, have left millions of Americans and businesses struggling through the country’s COVID-19 ravaged economy.

Lawson, a Democrat representing a portion of Florida’s Panhandle, said Trump and Senate Republicans are to blame.

“It’s not us,” Lawson exclaimed. “We passed this package four months ago and we’ve been going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, and now it’s time for action. We are set and ready to go so it’s up to them.”

Trump on Tuesday rejected a House Democrat stimulus proposal and ordered Republicans to halt talks until after the November election. He accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “not negotiating in good faith.”

Lawson, alternatively, told reporters that Pelosi wants to do “everything she can” to help Americans.

“The problem is we can’t get (it) because of the President’s position for the Senate to move on it,” Lawson said. “We were hopeful that we could get something moving this week so we can have some stimulus dollars on the ground before the election. It is much needed.”

Despite Republicans and Democrats remaining more than almost $1 billion apart in stimulus plans, Trump later suggested that he would sign a standalone bill for $1,200 stimulus checks.

“Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign!” the President tweeted to Pelosi.

Lawson, however, said the mixed messages are harmful to the negotiation process and American people.

“We just never know what side of the bed is going to get up on,” Lawson said. “As a result, I don’t think he really cares about helping the American people. I think he is using this opportunity during the election because he’s behind in the polls. He’s doing that to gain visibility and I can tell you that we are set and ready to go.”

Lawson’s remarks came during the grand opening of a Joe Biden Victory Center in Tallahassee.

Alongside Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and local leaders, he called on voters to hit the polls and spoke of the importance of a Biden presidency.

Election Day in Nov. 3.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

1 Comment

  1. S B ANTHONY

    October 7, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    “I don’t think he really cares about helping the American people.”

    Really? You don’t think? How much more utter destruction would it take for you to be sure?

    Reply

