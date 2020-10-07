Joe Henderson: Q-poll has Joe Biden up by 11 points in Florida. Um, not buying it

The latest poll from Quinnipiac University has Joe Biden 11 points ahead of President Donald Trump in Florida. I mention this for amusement only because we all could use a good laugh in these jittery times.

Seasoned political communications consultant Kevin Cate of CATECOMM, summed up in a single tweet what anyone who ever watched a major Florida election was thinking when that poll came out.

“A Florida landslide is any win over 1%,” he wrote. “We don’t have mountains here.”

He added in a separate tweet, “The only Democrat to win Florida statewide since 2012, @NikkiFried, won by 6,754 votes in 2018. And it took us 13 days after Election Day.”

How do we mistrust you, Q-poll?

Let us count the ways.

Q had Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump by 10 points in late August 2016. That prompted this ill-fated declaration from Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll: “We are starting to hear the faint rumblings of a Hillary Clinton landslide…”

Oops.

To be fair, Q had the race “too close to call” by Election Day.

In November 2018, one day before the election, Q had Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson comfortably ahead in their respective races. It gave both 7-point leads, but Floridians had other ideas. They went to the polls and elected Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott.

Obviously, Q wasn’t the only polling outfit to miss on Trump. Nearly the entire polling industry needed industrial-strength rags to wipe off the egg from their collective faces after 2016.

This time, no one is saying Biden can’t win Florida. Multiple polls give him a decent-sized lead heading to the final weeks before Nov. 3.

However, I think we all know better about the 11-point margin in the Q poll. It seems like pure fantasy to anyone who has paid the slightest attention to Florida politics.

After all, just a month ago Q declared Florida was “too close to call.“

What changed?

Well, Trump had a widely panned debate performance, but that wouldn’t explain everything. Those responding to the poll were about evenly split on whether it made a difference in how they view Trump.

The President’s handling of his own COVID-19 diagnosis drew deserved criticism as well. Someone on the fence might have remembered that 210,000 Americans have died of the virus, and made their choice.

Maybe.

Like the Who once sang though, we won’t get fooled again. There are too many variables, even though estimates are that about 90% of voters have already decided who they support.

There likely will be thousands of challenges to mailed-in ballots. Florida is notorious for election snafus, and who’s to say that won’t happen again? Weather could play a part. Trump’s virus bombshell might not be the last October surprise before Nov. 3.

Republicans still have cards to play.

However, what’s the biggest reason I’m not buying Biden by 11 points?

This is Florida.