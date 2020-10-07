Mike Pence to stop at The Villages and Orlando Saturday as part of ‘Operation MAGA’ tour

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Florida on Saturday to host two campaign events for President Donald Trump in the Orlando area.

The visit is part of Trump’s campaign “Operation MAGA,” an effort to keep the GOP presidential bid afloat while the President is treated for COVID-19. The mission includes Trump’s top surrogates, such as Pence and Donald Trump Jr., continuing to host in-person campaign appearances just days after a potential super-spreader event at the White House led to several positive COVID-19 tests among top officials.

Pence will kick off the day by hosting a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Orlando at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian University. This will be followed by ‘Make America Great Again!’ event with the Vice President at The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

The stops show the efforts from the President’s reelection campaign to reach the state’s Hispanic voters, as well as older voters, two populations vital for a Florida win.

In a recent, post-debate poll from The New York Times and Sienna College, Democratic nominee Joe Biden led a 47% to 42% margin among likely Florida voters. Biden maintains a 5-point lead against Trump in the Sunshine State, according to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College. The poll found significant disapproval of Trump’s conduct on stage at Tuesday night’s debate. Of all those surveyed, 21% said the President won the debate, a significant 65% disapproved of Trump’s conduct and 48% said they support Trump less after watching the debate. When looking at Biden’s performance, 37% of respondents said the former Vice President won, while the same percentage said they disapproved of his conduct; 31% said they support Biden less following the debate.

The debate was viewed by many as the President’s chance to reshape the race; however, polls show his behavior has left him at a significant disadvantage as the General Election approaches.

The poll also showed Biden continuing to lead with Floridians 65 or older. The Times/Siena poll found no signs of any significant gains by Trump among Florida’s Hispanic voters, instead showing Biden leading 58% to 34% with Hispanic Floridians. In Miami-Dade County overall, Biden leads 61% to 30%, the poll shows.

A recent poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows similar numbers, with Biden beating Trump by five percentage points.

Wednesday night, the Vice President is scheduling to debate the Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.