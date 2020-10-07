Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Mike Pence to stop at The Villages and Orlando Saturday as part of 'Operation MAGA' tour

2020 Headlines

New ad from GOP super PAC tries again to tie Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to Ukrainian 'warlord'

Headlines

Mike Pence to stop at The Villages and Orlando Saturday as part of ‘Operation MAGA’ tour

The Vice President will be holding a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Orlando and a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally at The Villages.

on

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Florida on Saturday to host two campaign events for President Donald Trump in the Orlando area.

The visit is part of Trump’s campaign “Operation MAGA,” an effort to keep the GOP presidential bid afloat while the President is treated for COVID-19. The mission includes Trump’s top surrogates, such as Pence and Donald Trump Jr., continuing to host in-person campaign appearances just days after a potential super-spreader event at the White House led to several positive COVID-19 tests among top officials.

Pence will kick off the day by hosting a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Orlando at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian University. This will be followed by ‘Make America Great Again!’ event with the Vice President at The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

The stops show the efforts from the President’s reelection campaign to reach the state’s Hispanic voters, as well as older voters, two populations vital for a Florida win.

In a recent, post-debate poll from The New York Times and Sienna College, Democratic nominee Joe Biden led a 47% to 42% margin among likely Florida voters.

Biden maintains a 5-point lead against Trump in the Sunshine State, according to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College.

The poll found significant disapproval of Trump’s conduct on stage at Tuesday night’s debate. Of all those surveyed, 21% said the President won the debate, a significant 65% disapproved of Trump’s conduct and 48% said they support Trump less after watching the debate.

When looking at Biden’s performance, 37% of respondents said the former Vice President won, while the same percentage said they disapproved of his conduct; 31% said they support Biden less following the debate.

The debate was viewed by many as the President’s chance to reshape the race; however, polls show his behavior has left him at a significant disadvantage as the General Election approaches.

The poll also showed Biden continuing to lead with Floridians 65 or older. The Times/Siena poll found no signs of any significant gains by Trump among Florida’s Hispanic voters, instead showing Biden leading 58% to 34% with Hispanic Floridians. In Miami-Dade County overall, Biden leads 61% to 30%, the poll shows.

A recent poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows similar numbers, with Biden beating Trump by five percentage points.

Wednesday night, the Vice President is scheduling to debate the Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown