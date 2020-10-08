Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Anna Paulina Luna to speak at rally with Donald Trump Jr. in Tampa Thursday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 15K fatalities tied to COVID-19

Headlines

Anna Paulina Luna to speak at rally with Donald Trump Jr. in Tampa Thursday

The Trump rally is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Stepp’s Towing Service in Tampa.

on

Republican nominee for Florida’s 13th Congressional District Anna Paulina Luna has announced she will be speaking at Thursday night’s “Make America Great Again” rally in Tampa with Donald Trump Jr.

The rally is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Stepp’s Towing Service in Tampa as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign push following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Luna, who is taking on Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist for CD 13 in November, is a staunch Trump-ally.

After her nomination, Luna garnered national attention when President Trump publicly endorsed her, a big win for the underdog candidate who has been vocal about her allegiance to the President.

The Trump reelection campaign took a brief respite, canceling events in the state last Friday and Monday, but now is back on track in Florida.

Trump Jr. will also be hosting a Make America Great Again Rally Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Resort Panama City Beach, where he will also be joined by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a fundraiser.

The eldest First Son has not tested positive for COVID-19 since the White House outbreak emerged last week. Yet plenty of people around him have, starting with his father, President Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as at least 10 staff members at the White House or in the campaign.

TV personality and top campaign aide Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rogan O’Handley will also appear at the Tampa rally. Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 in July, according to news reports.

The events Thursday in Panama City and Tampa will kick-off a series of rallies in Florida, with Trump Jr. bringing a bus tour to three Florida markets that expected the roadshow last weekend.

The President’s namesake son and a leading MMA fighter will be among two of the major draws for a three-stop “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour this Sunday, hitting the Tampa Bay area, Central Florida and South Florida markets.

Trump Jr. will be joined by 35-year-old Jorge Masvidal, a Miami fighter known as a strong backer of President Trump. The itinerary will see the campaign vehicle hit two of the three venues scheduled previously, with another venue changed from the original advisory.

Events kick off Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Tampa Convention Center, which was the original origin point for the journey.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown