Joe Jacquot departs from Gov. Ron DeSantis general counsel

Joe Jacquot on Thursday served his final day as a member of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ general counsel team.

The University of Florida law graduate had served alongside DeSantis since January of 2019 while his family remained in Jacksonville. Weekly, Jacquot would commute the roughly 175 miles to the Governor’s Office and then return to Jacksonville to spend weekends with his family.

Director of Communications Fred Piccolo told Florida Politics that Jacquot will move on to work in private practice and departs with the full support of the Governor.

“It has been an honor to serve you and your administration,” Jacquot wrote in his resignation letter. “I have a deep respect for your principled leadership, relying upon and furthering our constitutional democracy.”

Jacquot submitted his resignation to DeSantis roughly two weeks ago, though he requested that he remain on board for a chance to litigate the Florigrown case before the Florida Supreme Court.

Jacquot got that chance on Wednesday.

Among his accomplishments, Jacquot led the legal team which navigated the Governor’s Office through the Phase 3 reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also oversaw the Governor’s judicial appointment process. During his tenure, five Justices were appointed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Before serving as the Governor’s general counsel, Jacquot worked in the private sector at Foley and Lardner LLP and at Black Knight Financial Services, according to his Linkedin. He also served as an adjunct professor at Florida State University where he taught a constitutional course at the FSU College of Law.

Notably, Jacquot served for four years as the Deputy Attorney General for Florida’s Attorney General Office. According to his Linkedin bio, he “led an office of 1100 employees, including 425 lawyers, and an annual budget of $189 million.”

Jacquot also argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in Florida v. Powell.

Jacquot graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in Political and Social Thought.

“I wish you and the First Lady all the best,” his resignation letter concluded.