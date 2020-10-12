Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Paul Renner backs President Trump's push to fill SCOTUS vacancy

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio rails against Democrats' 'third world' courtpacking scheme
Rep. Paul Renner on the House floor.

Federal

Paul Renner backs President Trump’s push to fill SCOTUS vacancy

The House Judiciary chairman likes the Amy Coney Barrett pick.

on

Rep. Paul Renner of the Palm Coast chairs the Judiciary Committee in the Florida House, and in that context, he has a unique perspective on what is happening in the same committee in the U.S. Senate.

With that committee preparing to begin hearings Monday on the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, Renner lines up with his fellow Republicans who seek to expedite the process and seat President Donald Trump‘s third high court nominee before Nov. 3.

“She’s a person of incredible intellect and integrity,” Renner said, “an originalist and a textualist … who understands the proper role of a judge.”

“When the Constitution or the Rule of Law differ from her own personal views, the Constitution or the Rule of Law wins,” Renner said, adding that he would expect Barrett to be “immune from the politics of the day” and governed by “neutral principles” when ruling.

He also expect that she would, like former Justice Antonin Scalia, be driven to make decisions guided by those foundational principles and not her “personal views.”

While the 11th hour nomination has roiled Democrats from presidential nominee Joe Biden to the base, Republicans have been known to emerge from these nomination fights with justices that disappoint the base, including but not limited to Warren Burger (a Richard Nixon pick), John Roberts (a George W. Bush selection), and Neil Gorsuch (a Donald Trump choice).

Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others, has complained recently about the latter pair.

Renner contended that the opinions of justices only change if they change “in terms of what they described as their philosophy during the confirmation process.”

The goal, he reiterated, was not to get a “conservative vote on the court,” but to get someone who backs the Constitution and Rule of Law, who understands what their “limited and important role is.”

Regarding concerns about infections in the Senate chamber at the time of the vote itself, which must be in person even as the confirmation process can be virtual through the committee hearings starting Monday, Renner called them “hypotheticals.”

“Anything can happen,” Renner quipped. “Half the chamber could be wiped out.”

But the Senators currently positive will likely have recovered by the time the full body votes on Barrett, and will be the “safest people in the Chamber in a couple of weeks.”

While that remains to be seen, what’s clear is that the first leg of the nomination process is on.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown