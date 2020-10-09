Republican Demi Busatta Cabrera edges Jean-Pierre Bado in new HD 114 fundraising filings

Republican candidate Demi Busatta Cabrera added just over $18,500 in the most recent fundraising period, narrowly topping her Democratic opponent in House District 114.

Her counterpart, Democrat Jean-Pierre Bado, was just over $1,000 short of Busatta Cabrera’s haul. He raised just over $17,300 for the period, which covered activity from Sept.19-Oct. 2.

GOP Rep. Paul Renner‘s political committee, Conservatives for Principled Leadership, sent a maxed-out $1,000 donation to Busatta Cabrera’s campaign. The Southern Group‘s PC also gave Busatta Cabrera a $1,000 check. She received several max donations from various real estate and construction PACs as well.

Bado netted a $1,000 contribution from Democratic Rep. Dan Daley‘s PC, Friends of Dan Daley. The Florida Education Association Advocacy Fund sent $1,000 to Bado as well, as did Flippable, an organization looking to help Democrats across the country gain control of red districts.

Bado also courted $1,500 in donations from high-powered lobbyist Ron Book and his law firm, as well as another $1,000 from politically active South Florida entrepreneur Merick Lewin.

The newest reports show Bado was far more active on the spending front, as he churned through close to $27,000 during the period. Nearly $15,000 went to the Virginia-based firm Deliver Strategies for mailer expenses. Bado also spent nearly $10,000 with MDW Communications for digital advertising and door hanger costs.

Busatta Cabrera spent just under $1,300 total during the period, mostly on accounting costs.

Both candidates also received a modest amount of in-kind contributions from their respective parties. The Florida GOP contributed $3,500 to Busatta Cabrera in the form of staffing. The Florida Democrats contributed more than $2,800 worth of call time to Bado.

Busatta Cabrera has raised the most money overall between the two, taking in more than $164,000. Bado has added nearly $146,000, plus another $7,500 in loans. Going forward, Busatta Cabrera holds more than $73,000, while Bado retains just over $20,000.

HD 114 covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Cutler Bay, South Miami and West Miami. Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández is vacating the seat to pursue a Senate bid.

Candidates and political committees face a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 2.